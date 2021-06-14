CORWIN LAW FILES FEDERAL CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST HYUNDAI OVER DEFECTIVE GV80 SUV Tweet this

Dealerships in both Florida and Maryland have attempted repairs to rectify this issue. "I've been without my GV80 for about 45 days out of 95 days of the lease agreement. At one point, Hyundai's national repair organization arranged for it to be transported from Florida to Maryland. There has still been no resolution on this matter," explained Feinstein.

According to message boards hosted by GV80 aficionados, there are countless owners of the GV80 who have shared a stockpile of negative experiences and failed repair attempts. These problems have affected owners and lessees across the nation and in Canada.

The GV80 is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, golfer Tiger Woods was in a life-altering auto accident in Los Angeles, CA while driving the Hyundai GV80. Attorney Marcus W. Corwin stated, "This Federal class action lawsuit seeks to bring justice and relief to GV80 owners and lessees nationwide."

