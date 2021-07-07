Corwin Law Files Federal Class Action Lawsuit Against Match.com

Corwin Law has filed a class-action lawsuit against the popular dating website Match.com. Tweet this

Many Match users subscribed to the service for six months based on a "Find Love Guarantee" that promised them six additional months for free if they could not "find love" during the initial six-month period. After engaging with the Match service regularly and diligently during the paid subscription with no success, they were told that they had failed to abide by one or more obscure terms of the "Find Love Guarantee" and that they did not qualify for the additional free six months. Finally, class representatives complain of attempting to cancel their subscriptions to Match.com, only to have charges continue to accumulate, and then having to navigate a confusing, adversarial, and unsuccessful refund process.

"Consumers thought they were getting the best chance at love only to discover that they had been deceived in a deliberate, opportunistic manner," noted attorney Marcus W. Corwin.

In 2019, The Federal Trade Commission sued Match in Texas on similar grounds. The FTC alleged that hundreds of thousands of consumers were conned by Match's alleged deceptive trade practices and unfairly exposed consumers to the risk of fraud.

SOURCE Corwin Law Firm

