Corwin Law Files Federal Class Action Lawsuit Against Match.com
Jul 07, 2021, 09:00 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corwin Law, a consumer advocacy law firm based in Boca Raton, has filed a class action lawsuit against Match Group ("Match") on behalf of subscribers to the popular dating website Match.com. Match is accused of using fake love interest ads and other allegedly deceptive and unfair practices to trick consumers into paying for costly Match.com subscriptions.
In the multi-count lawsuit, captioned Neal D'Alessio, et al. v. Match Group, LLC, Case No. 1:21-cv-0576, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, the class representatives describe being bombarded with profiles of users who were allegedly "interested" in them. Upon subscribing and attempting to contact the very same "interested" users, the class representatives learned that the users had either been inactive for some time or fake profiles. In other cases, the class representatives did connect with other users, but realized in short order they were being targeted by scammers, including romance scams, fishing scams, fraudulent advertising, and extortion scams. Consumers who purchased Match.com subscriptions were generally unaware that a high percentage of Match.com members who registered each day were fake or online solely to perpetuate scams, a practice known to Match.
Many Match users subscribed to the service for six months based on a "Find Love Guarantee" that promised them six additional months for free if they could not "find love" during the initial six-month period. After engaging with the Match service regularly and diligently during the paid subscription with no success, they were told that they had failed to abide by one or more obscure terms of the "Find Love Guarantee" and that they did not qualify for the additional free six months. Finally, class representatives complain of attempting to cancel their subscriptions to Match.com, only to have charges continue to accumulate, and then having to navigate a confusing, adversarial, and unsuccessful refund process.
"Consumers thought they were getting the best chance at love only to discover that they had been deceived in a deliberate, opportunistic manner," noted attorney Marcus W. Corwin.
In 2019, The Federal Trade Commission sued Match in Texas on similar grounds. The FTC alleged that hundreds of thousands of consumers were conned by Match's alleged deceptive trade practices and unfairly exposed consumers to the risk of fraud.
Corwin Law has been seeking justice for their clients since 1986. Please visit www.corwinlawfirm.com for more information.
THIS IS NOT A SOLICITATION SEEKING CLASS MEMBERS TO JOIN THE LAWSUIT. NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.
SOURCE Corwin Law Firm
Share this article