Corwin Law Firm Files Class Action Lawsuit against Event Entertainment Group, City of Miami over COVID Cancellation of the 2020 Ultra Music Festival

MIAMI, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corwin Law, a consumer rights law firm based in Boca Raton, has filed a class action lawsuit against Event Entertainment Group and the City of Miami on behalf of Florida residents who purchased tickets to the 2020 Ultra Music Festival that was scheduled to take place March 20 – 22, 2020 at Bayfront Park in Miami Beach.

Attorney Marcus W. Corwin stated that the cancellation of the 2020 festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic was disguised as a postponement, with promises of an enhanced benefits package for the 2021 festival to ticket purchasers in lieu of issuing refunds. Now that the 2021 event has been canceled, promoters of the event have once again contacted ticketholders offering more promises, but still no refund.

"It is totally unconscionable for the promoters to withhold refunds for two plus years, and for the City of Miami to allow it, with no guarantees that this event will be able to take place in 2022 or 2023," Corwin said.

"This is an abuse of fairness, and of accepted and proper trade practice," Corwin continued. "No one argues that the festival should have gone forward, but when it didn't, the promoters should have refunded the money. If ticketholders want to attend the festival, if it happens, then they can decide and pay on their own terms."

According to the eight-count Class Action Lawsuit, filed in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County, "Ultra engaged in unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices by advertising, offering, and promoting the festival, taking individuals' money to attend said advertised festival, cancelling the festival, and then failing to provide ticket purchasers with the option of receiving a refund, effectively shifting all risk and costs of Ultra's decision to cancel the Event to the consumers."

Gabriella Petroka, class representative stated, "As a loyal attendee for many years, I'm grateful to Ultra for facilitating many amazing memories and I'm hopeful that Ultra will continue for many years to come. However, I'm also hopeful that Ultra will do right by the consumers by allowing us the choice to receive refunds and decide for ourselves how to use this money, and whether or not we would like to attend future events, as I believe that is the only fair outcome here, given the unconscionable duration of this 'postponement.'"

Corwin, who has been practicing since 1986, has litigated successfully against Madonna, Live Nation, AT&T, Comcast, HBO, and others, called the offer to replace old tickets with new ones for dates that are not confirmed "utterly unacceptable."

The Corwin lawsuit is Filing #124094995 with the Miami-Dade County, Florida Circuit Civil Division.

