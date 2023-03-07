Cory Bobb, Casino Marketing Manager, Spirit Mountain Casino, "We are excited to begin using the QCI Host Enterprise Platform."

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Mountain Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Grand Ronde, OR has chosen the QCI Platform. QCI Host is currently being deployed throughout the property and the player development team will begin training soon.

Cory Bobb, Casino Marketing Manager of Spirit Mountain Casino, said, "We believe QCI Host will equip our experienced Host team with the tools they need to become even more productive, providing our Hosts with real-time data that will increase profitability and provide an enhanced guest experience."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated that, "Spirit Mountain Casino's decision to select our QCI Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customer's needs. We collaborate daily with the 1,800 player development professionals using our host tool to constantly add features and functionality for ease-of-use."

ABOUT Spirit Mountain Casino

Spirit Mountain Casino was created to enhance economic self-sufficiency opportunities for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, its members and surrounding communities. As the Northwest's premier entertainment destination®, it is Oregon's largest casino and top regional attraction with a variety of popular table games, nearly 2,000 slot machines, a wide selection of table games, and a brand-new RV park. For more information about Spirit Mountain Casino, go to www.spiritmountain.com.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence