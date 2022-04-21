Cory Cheyne, CEO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SIMSBURY, Conn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cory Cheyne, CEO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional in the Healthcare Administration field and in acknowledgment of his work with Nurses At Home.

Cory Cheyne-photo

A licensed nursing home administrator, Mr. Cheyne serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Owner of Nurses at Home, a home health agency headquartered in Middletown, CT. It is a Medicare and Medicaid certified provider offering skilled nursing services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and other healthcare services to clients within the comfort of their own homes.



"I lead an interdisciplinary team of medical and non-medical professionals, building strategies, workflows, and clinical pathways to achieve higher patient outcomes on the continuum of care," Mr. Cheyne states. "I'm deeply passionate about improving patients' lives and enriching the lives of our caregivers, and helping them achieve their career goals."



In pursuit of higher education, Mr. Cheyne earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Southern Methodist University in 2013. He served as an engineer with ROTHA Contracting Company, Inc., for nearly two years before deciding to enter the healthcare administration field. He served for five years as an administrator with Apple Rehab before founding Nurses at Home in 2021.



As an engineer, Mr. Cheyne says he learned the fundamentals of systematic problem-solving and effectively applied that knowledge within his healthcare career. He says that the COVID pandemic shed an intense light on numerous healthcare sector inefficiencies, especially ones related to the care of the fragile elderly population. This need to improve the industry catalyzed him to start his home health care agency and find ways to make a lasting, positive impact on the patients and community he serves. Mr. Cheyne is licensed in Nursing Home Administration by the Connecticut Department of Public Health.



In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Mr. Cheyne received a Bronze Award from the American Health Care Association.



Among his professional plans, Mr. Cheyne says he would like to form connections with other innovative business owners to share the latest sector developments, improve business development, and help others do the same in the home health marketplace.



Outside of work, he enjoys traveling and mountain biking.



For more information, visit nursesathomect.com.



