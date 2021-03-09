Cory Olson to be Named President of Maxwell Healthcare Associates

St. PAUL, Minn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cory Olson has been named president of Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA) and will serve as a member of MHA's Executive Leadership team.

Olson comes to MHA from Fairview Health Services where he served as the Service Line Manager – Neurosurgery division. Cory gained his post-acute knowledge when he served as the Senior Manager of Systems Integration at Enclara Pharmacia. Before joining MHA, Cory also served as the VP of Administration at MSP Corp and VP of Population Health and Ambulatory Services at North Memorial Health. He is also a highly valued and well-respected professor at Concordia University where he serves as the Healthcare Administration Program Chair and Assistant Professor of Practice.

Olson graduated from Concordia University- St. Paul with a Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts and a Masters of Business Administration.

In his new role, Cory will be responsible for long-term growth and operations of the MHA team. "We are really excited to have Cory join our team at the leadership level," said Jennifer Maxwell, CEO, Maxwell Healthcare Associates. "His strategic focus on customer service and operational growth will be valuable to the team as we continue to grow and implement new service offerings."

"It's an honor to join the MHA team and work with the amazing consultants that are providing consulting services to the industry's fastest growing homecare and hospice agencies. Being named the fastest growing company in Minneapolis in 2020, MHA has given me a real spring board to help grow the company," said Olson.

As part of the organizational change, Tom Maxwell current Co-CEO will move to the role of Chairman and Co- Founder of MHA.

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA) is a team of industry veterans who are passionate about helping home health and hospice providers thrive amid healthcare's disruptive environment. The team at MHA averages 20 years of experience in the industry and have a pulse on the industry at large. MHA's mission is to help agencies of all sizes to strategize, optimize, and transform post-acute organizations. For more information, visit www.maxwellhca.com.

