Corzo Cares 2nd Annual Ascension Parish Free Backpack Giveaway

GONZALES, La., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Corzo Injury Attorney's 91+ Free Backpack and Snow Cone Giveaway continues to build on its track record of giving back to the community. The Free Car Seat Giveaway event held in May was a huge success as over 200 car seats and boosters were given out to the people of Ascension Parish.

Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys logo

This year's 91+ Free Backpack and Snow Cone Giveaway will be well stocked with free swag, coloring books as well as a photo booth with Chris. The free backpack and snow cone pickup event will be held at Chris Corzo's Gonzales office, 108 E. Cornerview Rd., Gonzales, LA 70737 on July 26th from 10:00AM to 3:00PM. Registration for the event can be completed here Corzo Cares Giveaway | Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys (callcorzo.com)

The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue and other classroom essentials. There will be a range of colors available to suit the taste of every student. A free snow cone truck will be in attendance to add to the excitement and fellowship.

Chris Corzo had this to say when asked about this upcoming event in Ascension Parish, "We love to give back, we love our people and the people of Ascension have so overwhelmingly embraced our firm, whether it's these giveaways or local festivals or a corner café me and my team will stop and show our gratitude every chance we get, come and join us."

Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys is a local Louisiana-based personal injury firm, our sole focus is maximizing the client experience through more money, security, peace and care for car and big truck accident victims in need. We understand the pain, frustration and confusion that come from these life altering events, and we bring the fight to the big insurance companies to ensure our clients receive the maximum money and compensation they deserve. Rooted here in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, we at Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys have had the privilege to care, fight and win for Louisiana's finest people across the entire state.

