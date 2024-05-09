Corzo Cares Annual Free Car Seat Giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Corzo Injury Attorney's 91 Free Car Seat Giveaway continues to build on its track record of giving back to the community. Like Corzo Cares recent Back to School backpack and supply giveaway, Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys will be giving away 91 car seats and boosters in the Gonzales and Baton Rouge communities.

Registration for the contest began on Friday, May 3rd and ends on Friday, May 17th, 2024. Entry is free and easy, simply follow our Facebook page (facebook.com/chriscorzoinjuryattorneys) and click the form link on the giveaway post. The 91 car seats will be awarded through a series of random drawings and announced on our Facebook page. The Car seat pickup event will be held at our Gonzales office, 108 E. Cornerview Rd., Gonzales, LA 70737 from 10:00AM to 5:00PM.

When asked why he chose a Car Seat Giveaway and why now, Chris Corzo commented, "Priding ourselves in being The People's Champion is way more than fighting for and winning the best possible outcomes with your case, it's about giving back to a community that has embraced enthusiastically. This is a time of the year where families will be travelling more and what better way to celebrate family than ensuring the safety of our little ones. The joy and smile on a mom's face when doing something for her child is priceless, I love to be a part of that smile!"

Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys is a local Louisiana-based personal injury firm, our sole focus is maximizing the client experience through more money, security, peace and care for car and big truck accident victims in need. We understand the pain, frustration and confusion that come from these life altering events, and we bring the fight to the big insurance companies to ensure our clients receive the maximum money and compensation they deserve. Rooted here in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, we at Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys have had the privilege to care, fight and win for Louisiana's finest people across the entire state.

