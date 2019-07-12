CO's Largest Family Law Firm Becomes Best for Colorado Company

A Commitment to Corporate Responsibility

Best for Colorado is an innovative program organized by The Alliance Center, a non-profit with aspirational goals for fostering connectivity among those who inspire impact. In a state as innovative as Colorado, local communities demand corporate accountability, transparency in commerce, and a different type of commitment from its local businesses.

Having served clients across Colorado for over two decades, The Harris Law Firm is as committed to that goal as it is to providing high-quality representation to families facing some of the most difficult legal and personal experiences in their lives. It's attainment of the Best for Colorado distinction is a testament to years of remarkable service and countless hours of volunteerism and charitable endeavors.

Becoming a Better for Colorado Business

Businesses deemed a Best for Colorado business take the Challenge by completing the same comprehensive assessment administered by B Lab, a Best for Colorado partner and the non-profit behind the B Corporation movement.

Best for Colorado companies and B Corps have become the gold standard for innovative companies leading the charge in balancing profit and purpose. These businesses form a collaborative community committed to a truly inclusive and sustainable Colorado, and support initiatives ranging from responsible use of outdoor recreation to clean energy.

Assessment questions are created by independent experts, and are designed to help businesses gauge and enhance practices so as to maximize their social and environmental impact. Those who become a Best for Colorado business have:

Met rigorous standards in their positive impact on workers, communities, and the environment;

Demonstrated their commitment to corporate and social responsibility; and

Are dedicated to becoming part of a collaborative program that uses business as a force for positive change.

Richard A. Harris, President and Founding Partner of The Harris Law Firm, founded the divorce and family law practice as one driven by values for accountability, transparency, and unwavering commitment to clients and their communities – the same standards which make them a fitting partner with Best for Colorado.

The Harris Family Law Firm is comprised of caring and compassionate attorneys backed by more than 250 years of collective experience. In its 25 years, the firm has helped over 8,000 clients through difficult and emotionally turbulent cases involving divorce, child custody, paternity, and other matters of family law. More information can be found at www.harrisfamilylaw.com.

