COS TO ENTER MEXICO WITH FIRST FLAGSHIP IN SUMMER 2023

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COS is pleased to announce its launch in Mexico in Summer 2023, opening a flagship store in the country's capital, Mexico City. The Mexico City store will mark the brand's first presence in the country and is part of a wider expansion strategy to scale the business globally and attract customers in new markets.

Located in Antara, Polanco, the 486 m² store space will reflect the brand's design principles while incorporating sustainable values. The debut store in Mexico will adopt a new more sustainable concept with a circular ambition in design and material choices, marking the third store to roll out the concept to date.

"Opening a flagship store in Mexico is an incredibly exciting step for COS. We are always looking for new markets to introduce people to our brand and are confident Antara is the perfect destination for the launch. I'm looking forward to seeing how customers respond to the brand and engage with our collection."

Katie Reeves, Managing Director North America, COS

The new location will open with COS Spring Summer 2023, a collection founded on elevated essentials and unique wardrobe staples. The collection will be built with sustainability in mind, with each piece designed to last beyond the season. This conscious mindset will also be reflected in the design of the store, which focuses on circularity in both materials and design and will encompass more sustainable materials such as bamboo wardrobes, recycled acrylic vitrine display cases and a rail system made with recycled aluminium. The concept is created so it can be maintained, repaired, and repurposed, demonstrating the brand's commitment to a circular built environment.

About COS

Inspired by contemporary culture, the London-based fashion brand is known for iconic wardrobe pieces, elevated essentials, and innovative designs that are made to last.

Since the launch in 2007 COS has expanded across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and the Middle East. Today the brand has a 264-store portfolio, spanning 48 physical markets, 39 online markets and selected wholesale partners.

The brand continues to grow and evolve and so far in 2022 has unveiled a new store concept, encompassing a circular ambition in design and material choices.

