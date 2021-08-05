Cosaic Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Joerg Ruetschi has spent his career focused on technology innovation and its transformational impact on capital markets. Tweet this

Ruetschi has built an international track record in operational private equity and venture capital-backed start-ups and growth situations across several roles and mandates. His experience includes a core focus on artificial intelligence and enterprise software solutions for operational efficiency and performance improvement in banking and capital markets. He held leadership roles at Goldman Sachs and Booz & Company (now Strategy&) before setting up his own advisory firm, Evolve Enterprise Solution .

At Cosiac, Ruetschi will be primarily responsible for improving operational excellence firm-wide, with the additional initiatives of scaling and accelerating product growth. The appointment comes at a time when Cosaic has seen record-breaking client expansion. ChartIQ —the world-renowned HTML5 charting library—has recently expanded its data visualization solution to include Options Analytics and Term Structure Graph for fixed income markets. Finsemble—at the forefront of the desktop interoperability market—has seen its client count triple.

"I plan to scale ChartIQ with the vision to double its revenue in the coming years," says Ruetschi. "Additionally, I anticipate a fundamental impact on workflow management with the high transformational potential of Finsemble within capital markets, asset and wealth management and beyond."

Finsemble recently won WatersTechnology's Sell-Side Technology Award 2021 for best implementation with its strategic partner, Citi. Additionally, Charles River recently announced their Finsemble implementation that enables asset managers to connect their applications together—modern or legacy, in-house or third-party–providing investment professionals with seamless access to data from Charles River IMS.

About Cosaic

Cosaic provides state-of-the art software for firms that want to promote ingenuity, evolve intelligently, and improve end-user efficiency. Products include ChartIQ , the world-renowned financial charting software, and Finsemble , the smart desktop platform. As a workflow solutions provider, Cosaic is revolutionizing the way people work with over 300 global customers around the world, including Yahoo! Finance, E*TRADE, Charles River, and Fidessa. Founded in 2012 as ChartIQ, Cosaic is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit https://cosaic.io .

