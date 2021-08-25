Cosaic Introduces World's First No-Code Desktop Interoperability Platform

"When we see how no-code and low-code has revolutionized application development, saving firms millions in developer resources, the logical next step is to launch a next-generation smart desktop platform to follow suit," says Cosaic CEO Dan Schleifer. "We're thrilled to release the world's first no-code desktop interoperability platform."

Traditionally, smart desktop providers have marketed their platforms as software development kits or developer frameworks. Building a smart desktop has required deep programming knowledge and extensive ongoing developer support. Finsemble now leads the charge with a faster—and less costly—no-code alternative.

With Finsemble 6.0, citizen developers can now use Finsemble's Smart Desktop Designer to build an integrated workspace in under an hour with no code, freeing up the firm's valuable and expensive development teams (which is one of the main drivers behind the no-code revolution). According to a Gartner forecast, low-code tech development will grow 23% this year , and in an Appian report 80% of developers said low-code "can both eliminate time spent on repetitive tasks and free up developers to do more high-level work."

"The Smart Desktop Designer is an entirely new way to think about Finsemble," says Eugene Sorenson, Cosaic Chief Product Officer. "In the past, smart desktop projects required large development efforts and often took months to get into production. Agile businesses expect to see value right away. Finsemble now delivers a SaaS-like experience—easy to configure and put into production—all while maintaining the on-premise security our customers expect."

Finsemble's Smart Desktop Designer provides a GUI for assembling web, native, and third-party applications into integrated workspaces, as well as tools for styling, theming, menu organization, and authentication through industry standard OAuth2 providers like Google, Salesforce or internal systems. In under an hour, a customized smart desktop can be deployed to end users, containing essential applications (OMS, blotter, charts, news, analytics), workspace management, authentication, security controls, and firm branding.

Finsemble also provides out-of-the-box support for the industry's FDC3 data integration standard. Any application built with the FDC3 API (such as Bondcliq and FactSet) can automatically share data within a Finsemble workspace with no coding required.

Finsemble still offers a robust set of developer APIs to take customization to the next level. For more information, visit https://cosaic.io/finsemble/ or sign up for the webinar demonstration September 9th at 10:00 a.m. EDT, where Cosaic CEO Dan Schleifer will build a smart desktop live using the Smart Desktop Designer.

Cosaic provides state-of-the art software for firms that want to promote ingenuity, evolve intelligently, and improve end-user efficiency. Products include ChartIQ , the world-renowned financial charting software, and Finsemble , the world's first no-code smart desktop platform. As a workflow solutions provider, Cosaic is revolutionizing the way people work with over 300 global customers around the world, including Yahoo! Finance, E*TRADE, Charles River, and Fidessa. Founded in 2012 as ChartIQ, Cosaic is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit https://cosaic.io.

