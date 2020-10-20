Cosán Group Engages Tridiuum To Advance Behavioral Health Integration For Primary Care Providers

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum, the nation's premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, today announced they have been selected by Cosán Group, a leading innovator in the healthcare industry known for delivering a practice- and patient-centric approach to preventative care services, to provide digital behavioral health capabilities that facilitate patient identification and subsequent care coordination for behavioral health conditions.

Cosán will integrate capabilities from the Tridiuum ONE platform into its Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) and Chronic Care Management service offerings for primary care practices, enabling providers to participate in reimbursable treatment activities – such as behavioral health assessments and behavioral care management programs – designed to improve care quality and outcomes.

With Tridiuum ONE, Cosán enables primary care practices to easily administer clinically-validated behavioral assessments. Sophisticated analytics in Tridiuum ONE mine patient responses and generate behavioral health alerts and a behavioral risk score in real-time, delivering it to the provider at the point of care.

Armed with this information, providers are able to coordinate patient care, including referrals to behavioral specialists when appropriate, and track patient care once they are in treatment. The capabilities satisfy multiple service components of the Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model (CoCM), in addition to Chronic Care Management and General BHI services that are reimbursable by CMS and many commercial health plans.

"This partnership is what Tridiuum is all about," said Mark Redlus, Tridiuum CEO. "Embedding the Tridiuum ONE capabilities into the Cosán service offering to advance the integration of behavioral care at the primary care level means more individuals in need will be found; they will get access to appropriate care; and the result will be better care quality, outcomes, and lower costs. We are thrilled to have been named as their behavioral health platform of choice."

"Cosán provides tech-enabled population health management and prevention through risk stratification by integrating the best-in-class evidence-based assessment management and supportive solutions," said Dan Hirschfeld, CEO of Cosán Group LLC. "Tridiuum's solution will be integrated into the care delivery for tens of thousands of our patients needing behavior support. We are excited about the partnership and the positive impact it will have on our patients."

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum, the premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, is accelerating improved outcomes and reduced costs by reimagining how behavioral healthcare is delivered. The company's flagship platform, Tridiuum ONE, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to power behavioral health operations and workflows in a way that advances patient outcomes. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. Almost 2,000 clinical facilities use the Tridiuum ONE platform, with more than 7,000 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 11,000 patients every day. To learn more, visit https://tridiuum.com.

About Cosán Group LLC

Cosán Group LLC, established in 2015, is an industry-leading healthcare organization creating new pathways to modern aging with technology-driven preventative care services, offering concierge home care for older adults. Early market exposure in the delivery of technology and services to support the Chronic Care Management (CCM) program, and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) programs with Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) has propelled Cosán to deliver a practice and patient-centric approach to remote care coordination.

www.cosangroup.com

