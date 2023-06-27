COSBI and InSilicoTrials Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Drug Development and Regulatory Approval

MILAN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSBI, a leading research center specializing in systems biology, and InSilicoTrials, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and simulation tools for drug and medical device development, have forged a groundbreaking strategic agreement aimed at revolutionizing drug development by leveraging the unique strengths of both entities.

Under this strategic partnership, COSBI will provide InSilicoTrials with its unique computational models and simulation tools, leveraging their expertise in systems biology and computational biology. In turn, InSilicoTrials will integrate these models into their user-friendly and comprehensive in silico solution, enhancing their simulation platform's capabilities. By combining COSBI's expertise in systems biology and computational tools with InSilicoTrials' cutting-edge simulation platform, the partnership seeks to transform the way drugs and medical devices are developed, tested, and approved.

Enrico Domenici, CEO of COSBI, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "The strategic partnership with InSilicoTrials represents a crucial step toward advancing personalized medicine and nutrition. By integrating our computational models into their simulation platform, we can significantly improve decision-making, reduce costs, and accelerate the regulatory processes involved in drug development." Luca Emili, CEO of InSilicoTrials, added, "We are thrilled to join forces with COSBI, a leader in systems biology. This partnership enables us to provide our clients with an even more powerful and comprehensive in silico approach. By incorporating COSBI's advanced computational models and simulation tools, we can significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the drug development and regulatory approval processes." Definitively a win-win situation.

COSBI, a cooperation project between Microsoft Research Cambridge and University of Trento, stands out as an almost unique research center exploiting a comprehensive systems biology pipeline, encompassing the integration of experimental data and knowledge extraction, as well as the identification of biomarker signatures, network/pathway analysis, and advanced modeling and simulation. At the core of the organization's mission are the development of novel computational tools, which have extensive applications in the fields of systems pharmacology and systems nutrition. COSBI actively engages in dynamic collaborations with a diverse range of partners, including academic and non-academic research centers, as well as prominent pharmaceutical, food and biotech industries, to advance their personalized medicine and nutrition strategies.

InSilicoTrials is an emerging startup founded by a team of life science, cybersecurity and digital innovation experts, which aims to revolutionize healthcare through an innovative modeling & simulation platform. InSilicoTrials has created a vertical software solution that integrates cutting-edge AI and simulation tools: this advanced technology helps to improve the safety of drugs and medical devices while significantly lowering development costs and time. Additionally, the solution contributes to the reduction, refinement, and replacement of in vitro, animal, and human testing methods. InSilicoTrials built up an ecosystem of more than 70 scientific collaborations, where computational models are developed with internationally recognized universities and research centers, offering access to the highest level of data security.

