Cosby Harrison Company moves toward all-digital

"We are in the digital media age and this transition allows us to grow into new areas that will better serve our audiences," said Adam Strachn, CEO, great-grandson of company founder Cosby Harrison. "We have evolved all our brands to provide our customers with a more comprehensive and sophisticated experience."

CHC (formerly TAP Publishing Company) has been a pillar of print publishing since it started Trade-A-Plane for the general aviation industry in 1937. Other print publications and industries served include Rock & Dirt, for heavy construction; Rock & Dirt en Español, for heavy construction in Latin America; and Tradequip International for oil and gas.

The company's evolution toward today's all-digital platform started with the addition of industry-leading online marketplaces more than 20 years ago. Research shows that 71% of the company's audience said using a website (instead of a print publication) makes searching for items or services easier. 69% actually prefer a website to browse or buy.

CHC's brands will continue their mainstay web offerings of product listings, company profiles and inventory lists, boosted social media posts, direct email campaigns, and Smart Campaigns using Google Ads. A new eCommerce marketplace where users can buy and sell direct on the brands' websites, and a full array of digital marketing services such as expanded social marketing, website development and search marketing will enhance the existing services.

CHC will continue offering select print items as part of its marketing services including direct mail postcards, catalogs, booklets and brochures to targeted markets available through CHC's industry databases.

"We can help customers with everything from competitive analysis and strategic planning; to content, web design and search marketing; to social media, email, multi-media and direct mail; and engagement analytics that measure the success of any campaign. We are a full-service multimedia marketing agency."

CHC has a diverse team of talented professionals including sales, administration, strategists, IT, programmers, web designers, writers and graphic artists. While based in Crossville, Tenn., the company has recently expanded from its home office to locations in Tulsa, Okla. and Nashville, Tenn.

"CHC's realignment provides customers with the power of 360-digital platforms for immediacy, currency and convenience," said Strachn. "It will allow our customers to diversify their marketing strategies and spread their advertising budgets into more channels, increasing buyer access to their products and brand. We are connecting buyers and sellers in new, innovative ways.

"While we have grown the company into new territory, we are going to continue operating with the same philosophy that has been the very foundation of our business success and reputation for dependability for more than eight decades," said Strachn. "That philosophy is bringing buyers and sellers together in the most effective and efficient ways while providing world-class customer service."

The company expects all of its print magazines to be phased out by January 1, 2020. Another of the company's publications, NextTruck, for over-the-road trucking, is already online only.

