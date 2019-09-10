CoSchedule Returns to Inc. 5000 List at #842 as Fastest-Growing Marketing Platform

BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoSchedule, a family of agile marketing tools, was named no. 842 on Inc. Magazine's 38th annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For the second year in a row, CoSchedule remains the fastest-growing solution for mid-market and enterprise companies seeking a unified marketing platform.

The Inc. 5000 list represents the most successful companies within America's independent small business segment. Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, and other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Not many companies can say they've made the list more than once. This achievement is an honor and isn't possible without our talented team and customers," said Garrett Moon, CEO and co-founder, CoSchedule. "We love building software that helps marketing teams complete more work, deliver projects on time, and prove their value every day. It's their support that's going to continue propelling us forward."

CoSchedule serves more than 5,000 companies including marketing teams at Microsoft, Expedia, and Johnson & Johnson. Not only is CoSchedule the fastest-growing marketing platform, but it is also the only marketing solution to organize marketing in one place.

The CoSchedule Marketing Suite is a family of agile marketing products featuring a marketing calendar, content marketing software, social media management software, work management software, and digital asset management software.

Moon continued, "Today's marketers use single-function tools and makeshift solutions that prevent them from achieving their full potential. CoSchedule gives them the tools they need to organize their marketing in one place so they can do more in less time."

According to Inc., the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 have been very competitive, and the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth rate of 454 percent. This year, CoSchedule earned the highest placement for mid-market and enterprise marketing software.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Find complete results of the Inc. 5000 at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Learn more about CoSchedule: https://coschedule.com.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the only way to organize your marketing in one place. As a family of agile marketing products, CoSchedule serves 5,000+ customers worldwide, helping marketers stay focused, deliver projects on time, and keep marketing teams happy. As one of the top 10 marketing software providers on the Inc. 5000 list and recognized in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms, CoSchedule is the fastest-growing solution for mid-market and enterprise companies.

PR Contact

Nathan Ellering

nathan.ellering@coschedule.com

