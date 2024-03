Cosco Shipping Enhances Safety with Iridium GMDSS

MCLEAN, Va., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced Cosco Shipping (CSSC), the world's largest fleet of commercial vessels with 1,417 ships, has begun installation of Iridium® Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) terminals. The recent installation of the Lars Thrane LT-3100S terminal on the Cosco Tengfei is a testament to CSSC always prioritizing the safety of its crew, ships, and cargo.

The Cosco Tengfei now has Iridium GMDSS installed.

Maritime transportation plays a pivotal role in the global economy, and shipping companies require confidence in their distress and safety communications, irrespective of their vessel's location. The Cosco Tengfei is a modern Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessel capable of transporting up to 5,000 vehicles. The vessel operates globally, facilitating the transportation of vehicles from Chinese manufacturers to destinations around the world.

Iridium GMDSS now provides unmatched support for Cosco Tengfei's mission with its truly global coverage, distress alert, safety voice, maritime safety information, and cost-effective implementation and operation. These capabilities along with Long-Range Identification Tracking (LRIT) and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS) support built into the LT-3100S, extend to polar waters where CSSC's incumbent GMDSS coverage fell short.

Mr. Xiaofeng Guo, Director of Telecom and Navigation Department at CSSC, expressed optimism about the deployment of Iridium GMDSS on the Cosco Tengfei, "I am glad to witness the moment of the first Iridium GMDSS system deployment on a CSSC vessel, the 'COSCO TENGFEI.' Iridium GMDSS will greatly enhance her safety service capabilities while sailing on the ocean. It also serves as a good demonstration that the CSSC Fleet can operate in the Arctic Ocean region. We expect to deploy more Iridium GMDSS systems on those Arctic-route vessels during 2024."

Wouter Deknopper, Vice President and General Manager of Maritime at Iridium, commented, "This is a major validation of the Iridium GMDSS service. Cosco Shipping is the world's largest shipping fleet, and CSSC understands the value proposition that Iridium GMDSS delivers." Deknopper continued, "As CSSC's operations expand into polar and other remote regions, Iridium GMDSS ensures that their vessels have the most modern GMDSS service available. Since its launch, we have experienced a massive increase in vessels installing Iridium GMDSS, including merchant ships, military/government, super-yachts, and even small leisure craft. The feedback is universal from the maritime industry, that Iridium GMDSS is the evolution of maritime safety services."

Cosco Shipping's commitment to safety, supported by the deployment of Iridium GMDSS on the Cosco Tengfei, underscores their dedication to ensuring the well-being of their crew, vessels, and cargo in an ever-changing and challenging maritime environment.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

