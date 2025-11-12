SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The mindset of COSCO SHIPPING and the goal of CIIE is the same, to gather all people of each continent together,"said Evdoxia Kastrinelli from Greece.

COSCO SHIPPING Global Employees' CIlE Experience

From November 5 to 10, the Eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) was successfully held in Shanghai. Employees of COSCO SHIPPING from all over the world gathered at the CIIE, participating in this high-level event that brings together global resources and promotes international economic and trade cooperation. Leveraging this important platform, they not only gained firsthand exposure to cutting-edge innovative products from different places, but also engaged in in-depth exchanges with clients and partners worldwide. During the exhibition, they strengthened mutual understanding and friendship as well. COSCO SHIPPING's booth became a vibrant stage for multicultural exchange—Peruvian Danza de las Tijeras and Marinera , alongside Colombian Cumbia and other folk dances, took turns to captivate the audience, infusing a lively atmosphere of cultural exchange.

YouTube link：https://youtu.be/f82vAEk_6F8

SOURCE COSCO SHIPPING