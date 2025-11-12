COSCO SHIPPING Global Employees' CIlE Experience
Nov 12, 2025, 07:23 ET
SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The mindset of COSCO SHIPPING and the goal of CIIE is the same, to gather all people of each continent together,"said Evdoxia Kastrinelli from Greece.
From November 5 to 10, the Eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) was successfully held in Shanghai. Employees of COSCO SHIPPING from all over the world gathered at the CIIE, participating in this high-level event that brings together global resources and promotes international economic and trade cooperation. Leveraging this important platform, they not only gained firsthand exposure to cutting-edge innovative products from different places, but also engaged in in-depth exchanges with clients and partners worldwide. During the exhibition, they strengthened mutual understanding and friendship as well. COSCO SHIPPING's booth became a vibrant stage for multicultural exchange—Peruvian Danza de las Tijeras and Marinera , alongside Colombian Cumbia and other folk dances, took turns to captivate the audience, infusing a lively atmosphere of cultural exchange.
YouTube link：https://youtu.be/f82vAEk_6F8
