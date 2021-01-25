Cosential Named CRM Market Leader in JBKnowledge 9th Annual Construction Technology Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosential, the leading project-based CRM platform for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, has been recognized as the market leader once again by JBKnowledge. In its 9th Annual Construction Technology Report, the esteemed firm singled out Cosential as having the largest CRM market-share of any other software provider in the industry. This is the fourth year in a row Cosential has been named the leader, and its share has grown, demonstrating the value the software delivers.

Cosential has remained the CRM market-share leader through consistently delivering on specific customer needs. As an example, mobile integration was considered important or very important by 89% of respondents in the JBKnowledge report. Cosential recently launched Cosential for Mobile which enables business developers to access and manage their contacts from anywhere.

"We're grateful to our customers who have shared their experiences with us candidly and enabled us to tailor our solutions to meet their ever-evolving needs," said Akshay Mahajan, general manager of Cosential. "Because of this, we understand the AEC market better than any other CRM provider, and the challenges faced by business development teams who are often in multiple roles. Our goal has always been to simplify and improve the selling process for these busy, multi-tasking AEC professionals."

Cosential is poised to continue innovating new efficiencies for AEC customers since it joined forces with Unanet, the leading ERP provider for the AEC market. Together, Unanet and Cosential are uniquely positioned to integrate, streamline and provide value for these businesses.

To view the 9th Annual Construction Technology Report in its entirety, please click here. To learn more about Cosential's AEC CRM, please visit www.cosential.com.

About Cosential

The industry continues to see upward motions of digital transformations and Cosential has been leading the charge in that movement by being the only growth platform that goes beyond a CRM in owning the pre-sales process for market leaders winning business in the AEC industry.

Cosential has spent the last 20+ years tailoring their platform's robust CRM, and powerful proposal generation features to the construction and related industries- empowering Business Developers, Marketers, Executives, and select Project Teams to own, enrich, and leverage their firm-owned data.

