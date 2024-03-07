COSEQUIN® CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP WITH WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW

LANCASTER, S.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive year, Cosequin®, the #1 veterinarian recommended retail joint health supplement brand▼, is a proud sponsor of the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (WKC). In its 148th year, WKC will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Flushing, NY on Saturday, May 11, Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Cosequin® will return as the presenting sponsor of the Demonstration Ring and Dock Diving events, two crowd favorites during WKC's 2nd Annual Canine Celebration Day! During the show's Saturday activities, pet-loving families will fill the tennis center to kick off the annual dog show with fun events for all ages.

In addition to celebrating the top dogs in the world, WKC and Cosequin® will continue to co-sponsor a service dog in training with Valor Service Dogs—a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping wounded veterans and first responders regain their independence through mobility assistance and PTSD service dogs.

"We are honored to celebrate our tenth year of partnership with the Westminster Kennel Club. As leaders in the joint health industry, a long-standing relationship with "America's Dog Show" is the perfect collaboration," said Todd Henderson, DVM, President and CEO of Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating a decade with Cosequin® as Westminster's official joint health supplement sponsor," echoed Donald Sturz, WKC President. "This partnership has been anchored in mutual values and a shared mission to improve the quality of life for people and their pets. We are thankful for Cosequin®'s long-standing support of our historic event and excited to continue this valuable partnership for years to come!"

ABOUT Cosequin® JOINT HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS

Cosequin® Joint Health Supplements are formulated to support the daily joint health of dogs. For over 30 years, Cosequin® has been the leader in setting industry standards for veterinary joint health supplements. Cosequin® is recommended by more veterinarians than any other retail joint health brand to support a dog's joint health. To learn more, contact Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. at (888) 886-6442 or [email protected].

ABOUT THE WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of showing dogs. Its mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the companionship of dogs and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. The Club hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the U.S., and since 1948, the longest nationally televised dog show. Its annual "Best in Show" winner is affectionately known as "America's Dog."

ABOUT VALOR SERVICE DOGS

Valor Service Dogs is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization that helps wounded post-9/11 veterans and first responders regain their independence, return to civilian life, and maintain successful partnerships through the training and placing of mobility assistance and PTSD service dogs. For more information or to donate to Valor Service Dogs, visit valorservicedogs.org/support.

▼Source: Among retail brands. Survey conducted among small animal veterinarians who recommended oral joint health supplements.

