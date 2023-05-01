COSEQUIN® RETURNS AS OFFICIAL JOINT HEALTH SUPPLEMENT OF THE 147TH WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW

LANCASTER, S.C., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, COSEQUIN®, the #1 veterinarian recommended retail joint health supplement brand▼, is a proud sponsor of the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (WKC). This year, COSEQUIN® extends its longstanding partnership with WKC by serving as the presenting sponsor of the Demonstration (Demo) Ring and Dock Diving event. These all-new events are main attractions of WKC's Canine Celebration Day, taking place on Saturday, May 6th.

"We are excited to be a sponsor of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Responsible pet parenting starts with learning about different breeds, temperaments, and common traits before choosing the perfect pet. With nearly 200 breeds on display, this is also a great place for us to teach pet parents about the importance of pet joint health," said Todd Henderson, DVM, President and CEO of Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

In addition to celebrating the top dogs in the world, WKC and COSEQUIN® are proud to co-sponsor Betty, a Golden Retriever, who is training as a support dog with the Valor Service Dogs organization. Betty is a VIP guest at this year's show, and COSEQUIN® will make a donation to the organization at the evening event.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Flushing, NY on Saturday, May 6, Monday, May 8, and Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

ABOUT COSEQUIN® JOINT HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS

COSEQUIN® joint health supplements are formulated to support the daily joint health of dogs. For over 30 years, COSEQUIN® has been the leader in setting industry standards for veterinary joint health supplements. COSEQUIN® is recommended by more veterinarians than any other retail joint health brand to support a dog's joint health. To learn more, contact Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. at (888) 886-6442 or [email protected].

ABOUT VALOR SERVICE DOGS

Valor Service Dogs is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization that helps wounded post-9/11 veterans and first responders regain their independence, return to civilian life, and maintain successful partnerships through the training and placing of mobility assistance and PTSD service dogs. For more information or to donate to Valor Service Dogs, visit valorservicedogs.org/support.

▼Source: Among retail brands. Survey conducted among small animal veterinarians who recommended oral joint health supplements.

