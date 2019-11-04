Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Acquisition of G&W Laboratories' Lincolnton, NC Finished Dosage Manufacturing Plant

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a generic pharmaceutical company primarily focused on extended topical and suppository products, announced today that it has purchased G&W Laboratories' finished dosage manufacturing plant located in Lincolnton, NC.

"The purchase of the Lincolnton plant expands Cosette's capabilities into new dosage forms while simultaneously allowing us to enter a new business vertical that complements our overall growth strategy," said Walt Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cosette. "The Lincolnton facility has an excellent track record of producing liquid pharmaceuticals along with other differentiated dosage forms, and operates as a contract manufacturer across multiple presentations for select business partners. We look forward to integrating their expertise and capabilities to the Cosette family and adding value to the Cosette growth pathway."

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a generic pharmaceutical company specializing in the areas of dermatology and allergy, with products available in dosage forms such as creams, ointments, lotions, solutions, gels, pastes and suppositories. The company was formed when Avista Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on growth-oriented healthcare businesses, purchased the extended topicals and dermatology portfolio of G&W Laboratories in December 2018. Cosette is expanding its product offering by bringing new products to market via internal development and external licensing or acquisitions. For further information on Cosette Pharma, please visit the company's website: www.cosettepharma.com.

