COSI Science Festival Launches May 1 - 4, 2019 with More than One Hundred FREE Events Throughout Central Ohio

COSI, Columbus' dynamic and hands-on science center, along with STEM leaders throughout Central Ohio will host over one hundred community events showcasing science as part of the inaugural COSI Science Festival May 1-4, 2019.

The COSI Science Festival is expected to be among the largest science events in Ohio history, and includes four days of events at central Ohio businesses, community centers, libraries, schools, and more. As part of the COSI Science Festival, COSI, Battelle, NASA, and other Central Ohio STEM leaders will form an unprecedented partnership impacting tens of thousands of people.

Free, interactive events will be held in the community for the first three days of the festival, May 1 -3, for all ages and interests. The COSI Science Festival concludes with the free, day-long Big Science Celebration on May 4, outside COSI on the Scioto Peninsula featuring more than 100 STEM exhibitors with hands-on activities. The COSI Science Festival will also feature:

Virtual events utilizing COSI's own Interactive Video Conferencing Program and will be distributed free as part of the classroom for anyone across the country to access, tune in and engage with scientists of varying backgrounds.

Community events themed around "Be the Scientist" or Adult Science Series ensuring a wide range of topics for all ages.

Free Citywide Star Parties at 15 locations on May 3 across Franklin County , including COSI, to encourage guests to explore the night sky.

"Hosting events throughout Central Ohio communities where people live, learn, and lounge, and allows us to meet people where they are and then engage, inspire and transform them through amazing science experiences right in their own backyards – this makes the experience relevant and accessible," said Dr. Frederic Bertley, President and CEO of COSI.

"Then, on May 4, the final day, we celebrate with the free Big Science Celebration, at the beautiful Scioto Peninsula. Collectively, when people think of science, we want them to think of COSI."

Battelle initiated funding through visionary support for the COSI Science Festival with a pledge of $850,000 over three years to help get the project underway.

"We are incredibly excited to participate in the COSI Science Festival, and are also strong believers in the benefits of an event like this," said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer. "There is power in an engaging STEM activity to serve as an introduction to a STEM career path. Battelle employs thousands of creative and innovative problem solvers across many scientific disciplines, and we look forward to inspiring the next generation."

Battelle will also be an exhibitor at the Big Science Celebration, giving the public a chance to meet its scientists and enjoy opportunities for families and kids to engage in interactive, exciting science activities.

In an unprecedented partnership between COSI and NASA, representatives from NASA's research centers around the country will bring hands-on activities highlighting their work to the Big Science Celebration on May 4. NASA will also host a special exhibition May 1-3 in COSI's Atrium for visitors to enjoy as well as support the COSI Science Festival's Citywide Star Party at COSI on the evening of May 3.

"NASA will be an incredible addition to the COSI Science Festival," said Dr. Bertley. "This is a fantastic partnership between the world's leading space exploration organization and our premier science center to engage and inspire COSI Science Festival participants. Tremendous care and planning has gone into the COSI Science Festival and it is phenomenal to have NASA recognize that and join us at our inaugural Festival."

In addition to city representatives, government officials and much more, COSI is honored to have thirteen COSI STEM Stars, the grand marshals of the COSI Science Festival, join us at these events including the Big Science Celebration. The COSI STEM Stars were chosen by their communities as champions of STEM in their community. Awardees range from entrepreneurs to teachers to advocates. For more information on the COSI STEM Stars, the COSI Science Festival, and to see a full listing of the community events, visit cosiscifest.org.

COTA will serve as the "Official Ride Partner" and is offering free transportation to and from COSI's BIG Science Celebration Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. COSI will distribute free COTA bus passes at dozens of events leading up to May 4. Visitors can receive a COTA bus pass for their trip home by visiting COTA's brand new bus parked on the Rich Street Bridge during the Big Science Celebration.

The COSI Science Festival is made possible through generous support by Visionary Sponsor Battelle; Presenting Sponsors The Harold C. Schott Foundation and Huntington National Bank; Supporting Sponsors American Electric Power Foundation, The Columbus Foundation, and Honda; Contributing Sponsors CAS, Mount Carmel Health System, The Ohio State University, and Worthington Industries.

About COSI

The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), located in Columbus, Ohio, is a dynamic, hands-on science center with more than 55 years of award-winning expertise in providing engaging, inspiring, and transforming learning experiences. COSI cultivates a vibrant learning ecosystem for all people, helping ensure we are scientifically literate, critically aware and thoughtfully engaged. From hands-on interactive exhibits in themed exhibition areas, and state-of-the-art planetarium, to traveling and education outreach programs, COSI delivers science and science educational experiences both in its building and far beyond its walls, including the COSI Science Festival. With unprecedented and one-of-a-kind partnerships, including with the New York City-based American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), COSI has positioned itself as a national powerhouse museum with content and experiences for people of all ages. Located on Central Ohio's burgeoning Scioto Peninsula, the epicenter of Columbus' downtown redevelopment, COSI stands as a leading cultural institution and destination attraction for regional, national, and international audiences. For more information, visit cosi.org .

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle makes the world better by commercializing technology, giving back to our communities, and supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

