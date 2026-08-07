Cosign Launches in Omaha as Vacancy Climbs Above Historical Norms Despite a Cooling Construction Pipeline

Third-Party Guarantor Platform Offers Cosigner Alternative as Owners Compete for Renters in a Softening Market

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosign, a third-party lease guarantor platform and cosigner alternative designed to expand renter access while protecting property owners, has launched in Omaha, where vacancy has climbed well above historical norms following two years of heavy apartment deliveries.

Zach Schofel is the co-founder and CEO of Cosign, a third-party guarantor platform that expands properties’ renter pools, increases occupancy, and ultimately boosts NOI while broadening affordable housing access for renters.

According to CoStar, Omaha's multifamily vacancy rate sits at 9.1% as of the third quarter of 2026, above the market's five-year average of 6.7% and its 10-year average of 6.5%. Vacancy is forecast to climb further, to 9.8%, by the end of 2026. The market delivered 3,615 units over the past 12 months, on the heels of a 2025 that saw the heaviest quarterly deliveries on record for the metro. Even as the construction pipeline now cools, with 2,905 units under construction, below the market's 10-year annual average, elevated vacancy is expected to persist through the rest of the year.

Rent growth has softened alongside the added supply. Asking rents in Omaha grew 1.2% year over year, but effective rents, what renters actually pay after concessions, grew just 0.6%, a sign owners are leaning on incentives to keep units filled. Nationally, more than 40% of renters are denied their first-choice apartment due to rigid qualification standards, even when they can afford the rent.

At Momentum Communities, that disconnect shows up every leasing cycle. Management adopted Cosign as a cosigner alternative to solve exactly that problem. When renters fall just short of standard qualification criteria and have no cosigner to rely on, Cosign steps in as a qualified third-party guarantor and cosigner alternative, allowing Momentum's Omaha-area properties to increase apartment approvals while maintaining financial protections. As a lease guarantor, Cosign helps operators reduce vacancy rates by approving qualified renters who may otherwise be turned away due to traditional screening requirements.

"At Momentum Communities, we're always looking for ways to remove unnecessary barriers while maintaining responsible leasing standards," said Amanda Torres, president of Momentum Communities. "Cosign, as a third-party guarantor, has helped us confidently approve qualified applicants who may not meet every traditional screening requirement and don't have a cosigner. Cosign is our number one partner with third party guarantors, associates and new residents prefer Cosign. It has created more opportunities for prospective residents while allowing our leasing team to deliver a smoother, more efficient experience."

Founded by real estate owners and operators, Cosign's underwriting model evaluates payment behavior and recency rather than relying solely on a credit score, an approach built for a market where deliveries have outpaced demand and owners are competing harder for qualified renters.

"Omaha owners are dealing with more vacancy than they're used to, and that usually means one of two things: deeper concessions or smarter approvals," said Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign. "We'd rather help owners say yes to a good renter than watch a unit sit empty over a technicality."

For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com and follow on social media @rentwithcosign.

About Cosign

Cosign is a real estate technology company and lease guarantor service that bridges the gap between qualified renters and landlords. Founded by real estate professionals, Cosign's mission is to expand housing access through data-driven underwriting that considers payment behavior, not just credit scores. Active in more than 500,000 units across 3,000+ communities nationwide, Cosign is helping modern operators approve more qualified renters in both tight and oversupplied markets. For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com

SOURCE Cosign