Cosign Launches to Boost Renter Approvals and Property Performance Through Data-Driven Guarantor Platform

During its yearlong beta across more than 150,000 units, Cosign delivered a 90% approval rate for renters and zero churn among property management partners. The platform enables property owners to fill units faster, improve occupancy rates, and stabilize revenue across all asset types, from affordable housing to Class A new construction.

Cosign celebrated its official launch in Dallas last week, bringing together more than 250 of the nation's most active real estate owners, operators and developers to discuss the state of housing, technology and proptech innovation. Among the event's featured speakers was Mark Cuban — one of the country's most successful entrepreneurs and investors, and the founder of Cost Plus Drugs, which is working to make healthcare more affordable — who shared his perspective on the future of real estate. "I'm a big fan of what Zach and Cosign are doing," said Cuban, referring to the company's mission to make housing more accessible and efficient through technology.

"More than 40% of renters are denied their first-choice apartment due to qualification barriers," said Zach Schofel, founder and CEO of Cosign and co-managing partner at Eastman Residential, which owns more than 2,500 units nationwide. "Cosign was built by real estate owners and managers for real estate owners and managers. We're using data and experience to open doors for renters while directly improving owners' bottom lines."

Cosign combines real estate experience with data science to modernize how renter risk is evaluated. "Cosign is bridging a gap that's held the rental market back for decades," Schofel said. "It's a rare solution that delivers value to both renters and landlords. We're expanding housing access while improving the financial health of properties nationwide."

Only about two million of the 55 million rentable units in the U.S. currently use a guarantor alternative, representing fewer than five percent of all apartments. Cosign's leadership sees a massive opportunity to educate owners and managers about how modern underwriting can expand access while increasing profitability.

Cosign is the only real estate product that is equally loved by housing associations, landlords, management companies, owners, and renters alike. It was built and born directly out of real-world operating pain.

Cosign is already working with NMHC Top 50 owners and operators and continues to scale its partnerships as more property groups adopt technology-driven qualification solutions.

"Our mission is to expand housing access by empowering owners to safely approve qualified renters who might otherwise be denied, without sacrificing compliance or financial security," said Schofel.

For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com .

About Cosign

Cosign is a real estate technology company and third-party guarantor platform that bridges the gap between qualified renters and landlords. Founded by real estate professionals, Cosign's mission is to expand housing access through data-driven underwriting that considers payment behavior, not just credit scores. For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com

