Cosm Is Here: First Experiential Venue to Open in Los Angeles' Hollywood Park on June 29

Opening Night to Feature Live, Immersive Shared Reality Production of UFC 303

Cosm to Host Private Events and Limited Access to Live 2024 NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Experiences, as well as Experiential Programming from the Cosm Creator Program Prior to Venue's Public Opening

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosm, a leading immersive technology, media, and entertainment company, today announced that on June 29, 2024, it will officially open to the public. Its 65,000 square foot experiential venue located in Los Angeles' Hollywood Park will feature a live Shared Reality production of UFC 303 offering fans an all-access, octagon-side experience that they've never seen before.

Located in the heart of the sports and entertainment capital of the world, adjacent to SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome in the heart of Hollywood Park, Cosm's first fan-facing venue boasts an 87-foot diameter 8K+ LED dome that transforms live sports and entertainment. The Shared Reality experience showcases live sports, entertainment, music, immersive art, and more in a whole new way, delivering state-of-the-art architecture and visuals that merge the energy of the crowd with elevated food and beverage service. Fans will feel like they have the best seat in the house at the most sought-after events taking place from around the world.

While UFC 303 will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29, Cosm will give Los Angeles area fight fans the experience of sitting Octagon-side for one of the year's most highly anticipated UFC events.

Prior to officially opening to the public on June 29, Cosm will host a series of private events and early access premiers at its venue featuring live productions of the 2024 NBA Finals, 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, as well as exclusive immersive exhibitions from world renowned creators and artists of the Cosm Studios Creator Program.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of Cosm Los Angeles," said Jeb Terry, CEO and President at Cosm. "This isn't just about opening our doors – it's about unlocking access to the world's most coveted sports and entertainment events. We've anticipated this announcement since Cosm started in 2019, and we are thrilled to open with an exceptional lineup of championship events, including the NBA Finals, NHL Stanley Cup Finals, and UFC 303. It's the perfect slate to reveal our reimagined live sports experience.

"To complement our live sports programming, we will showcase content in collaboration with all our partners, including a portfolio of entertainment offerings featuring an all-access presentation of Cirque Du Soleil, immersive art and audiovisual experiences, and soon-to-be-announced projects in partnership with major studios," continued Terry. "This is our first venue opening, but it is not our last. We are excited to usher in this new category of entertainment and introduce Shared Reality to fans around the world."

Cosm's slate of live sports offerings continues to expand through official partnerships with ESPN, the NBA, NBC Sports, TNT Sports, and UFC. This suite of partnerships will allow fans to experience live Shared Reality productions of English Premier League soccer, college football and basketball, the NBA, NHL, premium horse racing events, UFC, US Open Tennis, select U.S. Men's and Women's National Soccer Team matches, and more.

In addition to live sports, Cosm's programming will also feature immersive art experiences from members of the Cosm Studios' Creator Program, including award-winning new media artist Nancy Baker Cahill; filmmaker, director, and co-founder of Planetary Collective Guy Reid; renowned DJ and artist Chris Holmes; and acclaimed composer and new media artist Ricardo Romaneiro.

Tickets for Cosm's opening night presentation of UFC 303 will go on sale in May and will be available for purchase at www.cosm.com and via Cosm's fully integrated app, which will soon be available in the App Store and on the Google Play Store.

The schedule of additional Cosm events, as well as the opening date for Cosm's second public venue near Dallas at Grandscape in The Colony, TX, will be shared later this year.

About Cosm

Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art and education. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in, what is called, Shared Reality. As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

