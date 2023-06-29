COSMAX Introduces 'Capsule Sun,' a Sunscreen Formula without Emulsifiers

News provided by

COSMAX

29 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

- A white-cast-free formulation with high-spreadability
- Applied COSMAX's patent technology, 'Clear Fence'
- Plans to continuously introduce new sun care formulas to fulfill customers' various needs

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cosmetics research, development, and manufacturing (ODM) company COSMAX has completed the patent application for its own sunscreen formulation "Capsule Sun." COSMAX plans to strengthen a formulation line-up of sunscreens in the global cosmetics market through technological advancements.

Continue Reading
CLEAR FENCE™
CLEAR FENCE™

On the 28th, COSMAX announced that it has completed the trademark registration for 'Clear Fence™', its proprietary technology for sunscreen, and the patent application for "cosmetic compositions including capsules." The new formulation is characterized by a transparent texture without emulsifiers. It combines the sun protection efficacy of sun care products with the moisturizing effect of skincare.

COSMAX developed the Capsule Sun formulation in response to the increasing demand for transparent and easy-to-apply sunscreens. The company applied its in-house technology that evenly disperses large particle oil ingredients into an aqueous phase without emulsifiers. 

The Capsule Sun utilizes a visible capsule form containing sunscreen ingredients to ensure transparency. It provides the effect of sunscreen by forming an even protective barrier on the skin while creating a natural luminosity with moisturizing ingredients. As the formulation is free of emulsifiers, it does not cause white cast and is easy to apply after makeup. 

In the global beauty market, the demand for sun care products is growing as applying sunscreen has become an essential skincare routine. Meanwhile, consumer preferences for sunscreen formulations vary by country and region. Europeans and North Americans prefer functional products that reduce damage from strong UV rays, while Asians prefer formulations that are less irritating and have good spreadability. 

As tastes in sunscreen are being diversified, consumers consider various factors such as moisturizing effect, spreadability, and transparency when choosing sun care products. 

To meet the evolving needs, COSMAX continuously expands its sun care products line-up by introducing new formulations such as sticks, milks, sprays, cushions, serums, and more. 

Lee Byung Ju, CEO of COSMAX, said, "COSMAX has developed the Capsule Sun to meet the growing demand for transparent sunscreens." He emphasized, "As a sun care sector is expected to grow in the global beauty market, COSMAX will continuously introduce new sun care formulations in line with the evolving trends and consumer preferences."

In the first quarter of 2023, COSMAX's sales of sunscreen products grew by approximately 130% compared to the same period last year as the global market moved out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase. 

SOURCE COSMAX

Also from this source

Cosmax Develops AI-based Standard for Measuring Cosmetic Texture

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.