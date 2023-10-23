COSMAX NBT Showcases Exclusive Materials and Formulations at SSW 2023, Strengthening its Presence in the U.S. Market

News provided by

COSMAX NBT

23 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Display microemulsion technology and plant-based formulation
  • Various exclusive materials prepared for skin health, wrinkles, and even hair health

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMAX NBT, a global leading supplements ODM (original development manufacturing) company, announced on Oct. 18 that it is participating in the SupplySide West (SSW) 2023 exhibition from Oct. 25 to 26 (local time) that will be held in Las Vegas, the U.S.

Targeting the U.S. market, COSMAX NBT will showcase a diverse range of formulations and exclusive materials at the SSW 2023. SSW is a global event that connects suppliers, buyers, and experts in the health & nutrition industry.

Continue Reading

COSMAX NBT is a leading supplements ODM company in Korea and is also an affiliate of COSMAX, the global No.1 cosmetics ODM company (by revenue). COSMAX Group operates an extensive research organization with over 800 researchers in Korea, the U.S., China, and more, covering inner beauty (supplements) and outer beauty (cosmetics) products.

The driving force of COSMAX NBT is its manpower for research. As of Oct. 2023, the company has a total of 135 researchers at its five R&I (Research & Innovation) centers worldwide. Based on the core materials and formulations developed by its researchers, COSMAX NBT supplies products to over 600 clients in 32 countries.

At the upcoming SSW, COSMAX NBT plans to showcase distinctive formulations and proprietary materials that have been in development.

The company's key strength lies in formulation competitiveness, particularly highlighted by their latest development of micro-emulsion technology that reduces particles within fluids to enhance the absorption rate of ingredients. The technology is versatile in that it is applicable not only in liquids but also in gummies and jelly.

Furthermore, COSMAX NBT offers various vegan formulations, including plant-based soft capsules and chewable soft capsules. Catering to the diverse preferences of consumers, it also provides a jelly-stick-type formulation that is convenient to eat.  

COSMAX NBT's material competitiveness is also noteworthy. Aligned with the Inner Beauty trend surging in the United States, the company possesses various exclusive functional materials that can contribute to skin wrinkle reduction, elasticity, hydration, and hair health. Its diverse lineup includes materials derived from natural sources, and all functional ingredients presented by COSMAX NBT have undergone clinical trials.

Leveraging this technological prowess and product planning capability, COSMAX NBT plans to offer a one-stop service supporting clients in the U.S., from product development to production.

Jay Ahn, the head of COSMAX NBT USA, stated, "COSMAX NBT is a world-renowned company for its technological capabilities." He also added, "At the upcoming SSW, attendees will have the opportunity to directly experience COSMAX NBT's unique materials and formulations that meet the needs of clients and consumers in the U.S. market."

SOURCE COSMAX NBT

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.