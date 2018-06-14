@cosme Announces "THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS 2018 Mid-Year New Products"

About @cosme:

@cosme is one of Asia's largest beauty information websites, with a loyal user base of Japanese women. The information and reviews posted on @cosme are useful for women's daily beauty, earning widespread support.

About "@cosme THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS 2018 Mid-Year New Products":

The awards cover products released during a six-month period from November 1, 2017, to April 30, 2018. These awards recognize products that have gained the most support from consumers, based on reviews written by members of @cosme. The awards reflect the opinions of consumers and awarded products are notable and recognized by both users and professionals within the beauty industry.

Dejavu's "LASTING-FINE a CREAM PENCIL EYELINER" Wins Grand Prize

The Grand Prize, the product that was most widely supported by consumers, was awarded to dejavu's "LASTING-FINE a CREAM PENCIL EYELINER." Over the years, cosmetics have improved in functionality and now raise the bar for differentiating products. Under the situation, factors such as "package design," "scent" and "texture" that affect the five senses have become increasingly significant for consumers' purchase motivations. "LASTING-FINE a CREAM PENCIL EYELINER" allows consumers "to freely apply ultra-thin to thick lines," is "less likely to smudge or fade" and "glides on smoothly." This eyeliner has received highly favorable reviews for both its functionality and texture.

