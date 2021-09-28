Cosmeceuticals Market to grow by $ 15.99 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The cosmeceuticals market is set to grow by USD 15.99 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.55% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cosmeceuticals market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Scope of Cosmeceuticals Market Report:

Report coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Incremental Growth

$ 15.99 billion

CAGR

Accelerating at 5.55%

No. of Pages

120

Segmentation

By geography:-

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

By product:-

  • Skincare cosmeceuticals
  • Haircare cosmeceuticals
  • Oral care cosmeceuticals
  • Make-up cosmeceuticals
  • Other cosmeceuticals

By distribution channel:-

  • Offline
  • Online

Drivers
  • Growing premium BPC products industry
  • Demand for health and wellness, and anti-aging products
  • Innovative ingredients and technologies that can benefit health and appearance of skin

Challenges
  • Product compliance, safety, toxicity, and efficacy
  • Challenges in the use of certain ingredients
  • Shorter lifecycles of products

Cosmeceuticals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cosmeceuticals Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Skincare Cosmeceuticals
    • Haircare Cosmeceuticals
    • Oral Care Cosmeceuticals
    • Make-up Cosmeceuticals
    • Other Cosmeceuticals
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Cosmeceuticals Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the cosmeceuticals market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Burberry Group Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cosmeceuticals market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Cosmeceuticals Market size
  • Cosmeceuticals Market trends
  • Cosmeceuticals Market industry analysis

The growing premium BPC products industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as product compliance, safety, toxicity, and efficacy may threaten the growth of the market.

Cosmeceuticals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmeceuticals market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cosmeceuticals market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cosmeceuticals market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmeceuticals market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Skincare cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Haircare cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Oral care cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Other cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amway Corp.
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Burberry Group Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Kao Corp.
  • LOreal SA
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

