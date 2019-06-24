Cosmeist, Inc. Calls Working With Nutritional Products International the 'First Step to Success'

"We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such a great company at such an early stage," said Tetsuzo Kozuma, president of Cosmeist. "Based on our experience with NPI, we believe Mitch Gould, CEO of NPI, and his team are knowledgeable, professional, and can certainly help other companies out there seeking growth."

Not only did NPI handle marketing for Cosmeist, but it oversaw the logistics of importing and distributing the products into the U.S., which can be a complex and costly enterprise considering the size of the United States.

"We would not have been able to figure out the complex shipping logistics that needed to be tailored to each retailer, and certainly not as fast as NPI set it up for us. Marketing and selling was one hurdle, and delivery was another. But luckily, NPI was the whole package for us," Kozuma said.

Cosmeist will continue to manufacture premium cosmetics and promote its lineup further into the U.S. market. "Working with NPI has helped Cosmeist grow at a substantial rate as a startup. We will be forever grateful for the assistance NPI gave us," he added.

NPI will also continue to help companies, which have remarkable products, enter their desired markets.

For more information on Cosmeist, go to www.cosmeist.com.

For more information on NPI and its marketing and distribution services, go to www.nutricompany.com, or call 561-544-0719.

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell and Wayne Gretzky.

