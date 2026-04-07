Cosmetic & Reconstructive Dentistry Announces New Scholarship for Fairfield, CT High School Students

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic & Reconstructive Dentistry today announced the creation of a new scholarship program supporting graduating seniors from Fairfield's public high schools who plan to pursue studies in nursing, science, or medicine. Beginning with the Class of 2026, the practice will award two $500 scholarships—one to a student from Fairfield Ludlowe High School and one to a student from Fairfield Warde High School—to help offset the cost of higher education.

"As a Fairfield resident, parent, and healthcare provider, supporting local high school students who want to care for others is a very meaningful way we can give back," said Donald Miller, DMD, owner of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Dentistry in downtown Fairfield. "These incredible students are the next generation of nurses, doctors, and medical professionals, and we're honored to play a small role in their journey forward."

To ensure a fair, transparent, and well-established selection process, the new Cosmetic & Reconstructive Dentistry Scholarship will be administered through the High School Scholarship Foundation of Fairfield (HSSFF). Since 1989, HSSFF has awarded more than $2.2 million in one-time scholarships to graduating seniors at Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde, and the Walter Fitzgerald campus. Dr. Miller's scholarship will follow the same application and review process as other HSSFF awards, with consideration given to financial need, academic achievement, school and community service, and other relevant factors.

High school seniors interested in applying must:

Be graduating from Fairfield Ludlowe High School or Fairfield Warde High School; students from the Walter Fitzgerald Campus will also be considered if they apply.

Intend to pursue studies in nursing, science, or medicine.

Complete the official HSSFF scholarship application in full and submit it by the stated deadline.

The HSSFF announced that the Cosmetic & Reconstructive Dentistry Scholarship application is now open, with applications currently being accepted. Interested students can find more information and apply through the foundation's website. The application deadline is Monday, April 27.

Dr. Miller's own educational journey—from Boston College and the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine to advanced cosmetic and surgical training at the University of North Carolina—helped inspire this new opportunity for Fairfield students who share a passion for science and caring for others. By easing a small part of the financial burden of higher education, the scholarship aims to encourage local students to pursue careers that will strengthen the health and wellbeing of communities in Connecticut and beyond.

Cosmetic & Reconstructive Dentistry looks forward to recognizing the first two scholarship recipients in 2026 and continuing its support of Fairfield's youth as they pursue their dreams in nursing, science, and medicine. Students and families are encouraged to follow announcements from the High School Scholarship Foundation of Fairfield and their school counseling departments for official application details and deadlines.

About Cosmetic & Reconstructive Dentistry

Cosmetic & Reconstructive Dentistry, led by Donald Miller, DMD, has provided comprehensive family dental care and TMJ treatment to patients in Fairfield, Connecticut, for more than 25 years. The practice is located in downtown Fairfield at 1275 Post Road, Suite 201, within the Brick Walk.

Media Contact:

Cosmetic & Reconstructive Dentistry

Phone: (203) 255-6878

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.fairfieldcosmeticdentistry.com

SOURCE Cosmetic & Reconstructive Dentistry