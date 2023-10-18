COSMETIC 360, AN INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION FAIR, OPENS ON CLEANTECH TO ACCELERATE THE ENVIRONMENTAL TRANSITION

PARIS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The COSMETIC 360 international trade show, a must-see venue for the innovation of the cosmetics and perfume industry, has just opened its doors for two exceptional days on October 18 and 19 2023 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris.

COSMETIC 360, THE GLOBAL SHOWCASE FOR INNOVATION IN THE FRAGRANCE AND COSMETICS INDUSTRY

Its 9th edition focuses on environmental responsibility with CLEANTECH, short for "Clean Technologies," a crucial theme in the face of current ecological challenges. It hosts 250 exhibitors from 25 countries, including 12 delegations (Belgium, Canada & Montréal, South Korea, Spain, Italy, Iran, Peru, Portugal, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom) and 4,500 international decision-makers. They all came to discover the most innovative solutions for engaging in sustainable progress.

Through the deployment of CLEANTECH, the cosmetics and perfume industry is developing technological innovations that ensure company competitiveness while actively contributing to the preservation of our planet and the fight against global warming.

COSMETIC 360 CLEANTECH CHAMPIONS IN 2023

The exhibition, organized by COSMETIC VALLEY, the world's leading cosmetics and perfume industry network, is therefore focused on best practices, green energies and decarbonation through all its event areas (CNRS Tech Corner, Open Innovation, innovative start-ups, awards, etc.). Eco-designed cosmetics, conservation and restoration of biodiversity, alternative to petro-based, carbon neutrality and sequestration, water efficiency, recyclable and compostable packaging, etc., this 9th edition is the unique place for the most impactful CLEANTECH solutions, to exchange ideas and become players in this transition.

The trade show also features a unique CLEANTECH conference program, supported by the European Union and InnCoCells (a European collaborative project involving 17 partners in developing innovations dedicated to sustainable production processes of bio-based ingredients for cosmetics). Four main sessions will address the key issues of the theme, with the participation of experts from different backgrounds: consumer trends in responsible consumption, responsible packaging, industry decarbonization, and bio-based ingredients to replace petrochemistry.

"COSMETIC 360 demonstrates our advances in innovating even more virtuously in the name of sustainable progress. COSMETIC 360 is the hub of global innovation and undoubtedly the meeting spot for those who want to positively impact the cosmetics and perfume industry. " says Christophe Masson, Director of Cosmetic Valley.

COSMETIC 360, THE HEART OF GLOBAL COSMETIC INNOVATION

COSMETIC 360 stands out every year for the innovative technologies, processes, products and services it showcases. This must-see trade show, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, unites decision-makers and influential people in the industry around raw materials, formulations, packaging, tests and analyses, finished products, logistics, equipment, distribution.

"Our show always reveals the incredible progress that has been made in the industry, given that COSMETIC 360 strongly upholds the values of cosmetics in the 21st century: universal usefulness, human well-being, responsibility towards all living things, freedom of creation and scientific progress," says Franckie Béchereau, Director of COSMETIC 360.

To find out more about COSMETIC VALLEY, the show organizer: https://www.cosmetic-valley.com/en

To learn more about COSMETIC 360: https://www.cosmetic-360.com/en/

