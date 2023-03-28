Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market Size, Share, Trends, Future Demand And Opportunities 2023 to 2028 | Akzonobel N.V., Ashland Inc., BASF SE

Advancements in technology have led to the development of new and innovative active ingredients that provide more benefits to the skin. For example, nanotechnology has led to the development of active ingredients that can penetrate deeper into the skin for better efficacy

PUNE, India, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market.

The Global Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market at a CAGR of 8.7%, and it is expected to reach above USD 14.5 billion by 2028, over the forecast period.

Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market Growth in Upcoming Years

The cosmetic active ingredients market is expected to continue growing in the coming years due to increasing demand for cosmetic products that offer additional skin benefits beyond basic moisturizing and cleansing. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that contain active ingredients such as antioxidants, peptides, and retinoids that offer anti-aging, brightening, or other skin-enhancing benefits.

In addition, advancements in technology and increasing R&D investments by cosmetic companies are expected to lead to the development of new and innovative active ingredients that offer even more benefits to consumers. The rise of natural and organic cosmetic products is also expected to contribute to the growth of the cosmetic active ingredients market.

However, the market also faces challenges such as regulatory hurdles and concerns about the safety and efficacy of certain active ingredients. Consumer demand for more sustainable and eco-friendly products may also affect the market as companies strive to develop more environmentally-friendly active ingredients.

Overall, the cosmetic active ingredients market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by consumer demand for more effective and beneficial cosmetic products.

Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for anti-aging products: The global aging population is driving the demand for cosmetic products that offer anti-aging benefits. Active ingredients like retinoids, antioxidants, and peptides have been shown to be effective in reducing the signs of aging, such as wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin.

Growing consumer awareness: Consumers are becoming more aware of the ingredients in their skincare products and are actively seeking out products that contain active ingredients that provide specific benefits to their skin. This has led to an increase in demand for products that contain natural and organic active ingredients.

Advancements in technology: Advancements in technology have led to the development of new and innovative active ingredients that provide more benefits to the skin. For example, nanotechnology has led to the development of active ingredients that can penetrate deeper into the skin for better efficacy.

Here Are Some Of The Technological Advancements In The Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market:

Nanotechnology: Nanotechnology has allowed for the development of active ingredients that can penetrate deeper into the skin for better efficacy. This technology involves the use of tiny particles that are 1,000 times smaller than a human hair to deliver active ingredients to the skin.

Encapsulation: Encapsulation is a technique that involves encapsulating active ingredients in tiny spheres or bubbles that can protect the ingredients from degradation and deliver them more effectively to the skin. This technology allows for the controlled release of active ingredients over time, providing longer-lasting benefits.

Biotechnology: Biotechnology involves the use of living organisms or their components to develop active ingredients. This technology has led to the development of active ingredients like enzymes and probiotics that can improve the health and appearance of the skin.

Competitive Insight

Some Of The Notable Market Players Operating In The Global Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market Covered In This Report Are:

Akzonobel N.V

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

Lonza

Gattefossé

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Sederma Inc.

Seppic SA *The Company List Is Indicative

Recent Developments:

Sustainability: There has been a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly cosmetic products, which has led to the development of active ingredients that are produced using sustainable methods or are derived from renewable sources.

Personalization: Consumers are increasingly looking for personalized skincare solutions, which has led to the development of active ingredients that can be customized to meet individual skin needs.

CBD-infused products: The use of cannabidiol (CBD) in cosmetic products has become increasingly popular, and there has been a growing interest in the use of CBD as an active ingredient for skincare products.

Segment Overview:

The Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market is segmented By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel and By Region.

Global Market By Type, 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

Moisturizing Agents

Anti-Aging Agents

UV Filters

Exfoliating Agents

Antimicrobial Agents

Other Ingredients

Global Market By Application, 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

Skincare

Haircare

Others

Global Market By Distribution Channel, 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

Direct

Indirect

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and MEA.

North America : includes the US, Canada , Mexico

: includes the US, , Europe : includes UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe

: includes UK, , , , , , and Rest of Asia Pacific : includes China , Japan , South Korea , India , Australia , ASEAN and Rest of APAC

: includes , , , , , ASEAN and Rest of APAC South America : includes Brazil , Argentina and Rest of South America

: includes , and Rest of Middle East & Africa : includes Turkey , UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa , and Rest of MEA

Regional Insights

North America: The North American market is one of the largest markets for cosmetic active ingredients, driven by the presence of a large number of leading cosmetic manufacturers and a high demand for premium cosmetic products. The United States is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada.

Europe: Europe is another major market for cosmetic active ingredients, driven by the high demand for natural and organic cosmetic products. The region is also home to several leading cosmetic manufacturers, particularly in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing markets for cosmetic active ingredients, driven by the growing middle-class population and increasing disposable income in countries like China and India. The region is also home to several leading manufacturers of cosmetic products.

What Are The Key Data Covered In This Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market Report?

Market size: The report would provide information on the size of the cosmetic active ingredients market, including historical data and projections for future growth.

Market segmentation: The report would provide information on the different segments of the market, such as by type of ingredient, application, and region.

Market trends: The report would provide insights into the current trends in the cosmetic active ingredients market, such as emerging technologies, consumer preferences, and regulatory changes.

Competitive landscape: The report would provide information on the major players in the cosmetic active ingredients market, including their market share, product offerings, and competitive strategies.

Market drivers and challenges: The report would provide an analysis of the factors driving and hindering the growth of the cosmetic active ingredients market, including economic, social, and technological factors.

