Cosmetic and Implant Dentist in Manhattan to accept Cryptocurrency

"If you have watched the evolution of currency, you will see that we have moved from barter to paper money, from credit cards to digital wallets, and now Cryptocurrency has arrived! More and more other small businesses are accepting cryptocurrency as payment, exactly as credit cards have become a way of life today. I can see the future of currency in cryptocurrency, because it's faster, more efficient, more cost effective and actually more secure. In keeping up with Technology, one of the cornerstones of our practice, we are proud to now offer the convenience of cryptocurrency as a form of payment for dental services."

And while McDonalds may not yet accept Dogecoin, Upper East Dental Innovations will now accept Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment for dental services. @elonmusk @coinbase @binance @McDonalds @Dogecoin.

In the month of February 2022 only, come in for a dental appointment and win free dogecoins!

