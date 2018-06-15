FOXBORO, Mass., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Bootcamp®, June 21-24, St. Regis Aspen Resort - - The Cosmetic Bootcamp LLC is pleased to announce that it has fully subscribed its June symposium in Aspen. The Bootcamp, long recognized as the leader in specialty training, has a broad range of educational events. The events range from surgical to lasers; topical cosmeceutical updates to treatments for fat. Injections of neuromodulators and fillers are also part of the curriculum. There will be important information about how to ensure optimal patient outcomes.
The Cosmetic Bootcamp® trains physicians and physician extenders who provide cosmetic procedures in the core specialties. From its signature Meeting in Aspen to its regional Meetings across the country, sponsors and registrants have ensured the Meetings grow every year. This year marks another record year for attendance as well as sponsorship. It is anticipated that the Regional Meetings will also be sold out.
About The Cosmetic Bootcamp®
The Cosmetic Bootcamp is the leading training platform for certified core cosmetic medicine physicians in the United States, producing and distributing live as well as documented content to Bootcamp participants. The Meeting was founded in 2004 by Dr. Kenneth Beer, Dr. Mary Lupo and Dr. Vic Narurkar.
http://cosmeticbootcamp.com/summer-bootcamp
Media Contact:
Karen Dennis
Kdennis@mdmeetingdesigns.com
877-809-7525
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmetic-bootcamp-sponsors-and-attendees-look-forward-to-sold-out-meeting-in-aspen-300666936.html
SOURCE Cosmetic Bootcamp
Share this article