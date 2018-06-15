Cosmetic Bootcamp® Sponsors and Attendees Look Forward to Sold Out Meeting in Aspen

The Cosmetic Bootcamp® trains physicians and physician extenders who provide cosmetic procedures in the core specialties. From its signature Meeting in Aspen to its regional Meetings across the country, sponsors and registrants have ensured the Meetings grow every year. This year marks another record year for attendance as well as sponsorship. It is anticipated that the Regional Meetings will also be sold out.

About The Cosmetic Bootcamp ®

The Cosmetic Bootcamp is the leading training platform for certified core cosmetic medicine physicians in the United States, producing and distributing live as well as documented content to Bootcamp participants. The Meeting was founded in 2004 by Dr. Kenneth Beer, Dr. Mary Lupo and Dr. Vic Narurkar.



