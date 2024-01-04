Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Appoints Agnes Chapski as EVP, Business Strategy and Growth Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women, Inc. (CEW), the premier organization for beauty industry professionals, announces the appointment of Agnes Chapski as the new Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Growth Officer.

Agnes Chapski, Executive Vice President, Business and Strategy Growth Officer at CEW
Agnes Chapski, Executive Vice President, Business and Strategy Growth Officer at CEW

Agnes has a proven track record in driving transformative initiatives and brings a wealth of expertise in business strategy and growth. She previously held positions as SVP and Group Publisher at Meredith overseeing InStyle, Shape, and Health. Prior, she was President of NewBeauty, and spent 18 years at Condé Nast in roles such as Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer of Allure.

In her new role, Agnes will be leading the development and execution of innovative strategies to fortify CEW's market position and drive growth. Her visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and deep understanding of the beauty industry will be instrumental in propelling the company towards new milestones.

"We are thrilled to welcome Agnes Chapski to our executive team," said President, Carlotta Jacobson. "Her unparalleled expertise and commitment to CEW will be pivotal in shaping our strategic direction and accelerating our growth trajectory."

Chapski expressed her excitement, stating, "I am honored to be part of such a dynamic organization renowned for its commitment to women, community, and leadership in the beauty industry. I look forward to driving innovation, fostering growth, and delivering unparalleled value to our members."

About CEW:
Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) is an international organization of 9,000+ thought leaders, trendsetters, and rising stars in the beauty industry with diverse backgrounds at leading brands, indies, retailers, fragrance houses, media outlets, and suppliers. Our goal is to deliver inspiration, information via always-on programming and content that connects the beauty industry.

About Agnes Chapski:
Agnes Chapski is the Founder of Agnes Chapski Consulting serving clients in media, beauty, fashion, and the wellness industries. She is also the Founder and COO of Eat It Productions, which recently launched the WTFork.com platform based on the best-selling book by Stefanie Sacks, MS, CNS, CND called "What the Fork are You Eating". 

Prior to that, she served as the SVP and Group Publisher at Meredith overseeing InStyle, Shape and Health. Before joining Meredith, she was President of NewBeauty, and spent a total of 18 years at Condé Nast in roles such as Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer of Allure, as well as Associate Publisher at Vanity Fair and Lucky since the publication's launch in 2000.  

In addition to her professional success, Agnes has been involved in numerous philanthropic initiatives, serving on the CEW Foundation board and as a Board of Trustee member to the Emma Willard School, a nationally recognized boarding and day school for girls.  

Ms. Chapski is a graduate of Smith College and resides in New York City with her husband and two children. 

