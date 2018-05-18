Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Honors the Best in Beauty

The CEW Beauty Awards are the only awards selected by industry experts who know the beauty industry best. CEW members selected 256 finalists from more than 1,000 entries representing 500 different brands. The winners were chosen from the finalists by CEW's Board of Governors and a select group of beauty industry experts.

"As innovation in the beauty space grows, so does the abundance of products for consumers to choose from. Now, more than ever, the CEW seal of approval helps consumers navigate the beauty space to make their purchase decisions," said Carlotta Jacobson, President of CEW. "That's why the CEW Beauty Awards have become the industry's most important recognition for brands and manufacturers."

In response to the speed of innovation in the industry, CEW added several new product categories this year, including Indie Hair, Nutricosmetic Product and Niche Fragrance. And for the first time, the awards include two categories that recognize industry suppliers: Packaging Innovation and Formula Innovation.

The New York Times was the media sponsor of the event. Winners of the 2018 CEW Beauty Award will be announced in a full-page ad in The Times on May 27, 2018. The New York Times Sunday newspaper reaches 4.2 million readers.

About CEW:

CEW is an international organization of 9,000 individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. The composition of membership includes leading brands, indies, retailers, media and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs online and in person to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry. CEW provides opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, interactive workshops and industry leader talks. For more information, please visit https://www.cew.org/.

