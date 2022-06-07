Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Hosts Annual Women's Leadership Awards

The two-day live and virtual hybrid event recognized and celebrated the recipients of three awards: The new Catalyst for Change Award , which celebrated one woman fo r moving the industry forward through a social movement ; the Achiever Awards, which acknowledged seven of the most accomplished senior-level female executives; and the Social Impact Awards, which honored seven emerging beauty executives who are positively affecting change within their companies and the industry.

"The Achiever Award recipients are the future of the beauty business, representing different backgrounds, experiences, cultures, ages, leadership styles and points of view," said Carlotta Jacobson, CEW President. "They bring a wealth of innovation and new thinking. They are expanding our industry in new directions, and building a better, more equitable workplace."

In partnership with Dotdash Meredith, the program commenced on June 2, 2022, with an in-person luncheon to recognize all honorees, and concluded on June 3, 2022, with a dynamic virtual panel comprised of Achiever honorees, moderated by revered editor, Linda Wells, eliciting insights, advice, and their secrets of success.

This year's Achiever award honorees included:

2022 Catalyst for Change Award:

Sharon Chuter , Founder & CEO, UOMA Beauty

2022 Achiever Awards:

Susan Akkad , SVP, Local & Cultural Innovation, The Estée Lauder Companies

, SVP, Local & Cultural Innovation, Nata Dvir , Chief Merchandising Officer, Macy's

, Chief Merchandising Officer, Nathalie Gerschtein , President, Consumer Products Division, North America , L'Oréal

, President, Consumer Products Division, , L'Oréal Sarah Curtis Henry , Chief Commercial Officer, N.A., Parfums Christian Dior

, Chief Commercial Officer, N.A., Marcela Melero , VP, Global Skin Cleansing, Unilever

, VP, Global Skin Cleansing, Ilaria Resta , Global President, Perfumery, Firmenich

, Global President, Perfumery, Alexis Schrimpf , VP, Global Skin & Personal Care Design, P&G Beauty, Co-Founder, Chief Design Officer, SeeMe Beauty

The Achievers were introduced by a range of speakers including:

Fabrizio Freda, President & CEO, The Estée Lauder Companiesi

President & CEO, Jeff Gennette, Chairman & CEO, Macy's

Chairman & CEO, Ann Gottlieb, President, Ann Gottlieb Associates

President, Carol Hamilton , Group VP, Acquisitions and West Coast Headquarters, L'Oréal USA

Group VP, Acquisitions and West Coast Headquarters, Carl Haney , Executive VP, Research, Product and Innovation Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies

Executive VP, Research, Product and Innovation Officer, Gena Smith, Chief Human Resources Officer, LVMH

Chief Human Resources Officer, Markus Strobel, President, Skin & Personal Care, P&G Beauty

The Women's Leadership Awards also honored the following emerging leaders:

2022 Social Impact Awards:

Sponsors included Amazon Premium Beauty, 24Seven, P&G Beauty, Harris Williams, Unilever, RéVive Skincare, L'Oréal USA, Dyson, EDO, SeeHer, ULTA Beauty, Clarins, Nordstrom, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, BFA Industries, Olaplex, Meta, NielsenIQ, Sephora, LVMH, Too Faced, MMC, and Parlux. Event partners include Beauty Inc, Fairchild Media Group, Consultancy Media, Kaplow Communications, Badger Agency, and Suite K.

Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) is an international organization of 9,000+ individual members representing beauty and related businesses, including leading brands, indies, retailers, media, and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs that augment career development and knowledge of the beauty industry via networking events, industry and trend reports, daily newsletters, interactive workshops, and thought-leader talks. For more information, please visit https://www.cew.org/ .

SOURCE CEW