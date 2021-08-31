Cosmetic Grade Phytoceramide Production to Surpass 650 Tons by 2031, Claiming ~55% Amongst the Three Addressable Grades

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per insights by Fact.MR, revenue generated in the phytoceramides market is poised to expand by 1.7X from 2021 to 2031, totaling US$ 394 Mn by the end of 2031.

Growing consumer preference for natural and organic supplements has steered phytoceramides usage in personal care and cosmetic products. As a result, application of phytoceramides in skin care and hair care products has accelerated in recent years. Also, the booming healthcare industry across the globe is positively influencing sales of phytoceramides.

According to a study by the United Nations, the global old age population is projected to surpass the children (0-9 years) population by the end of 2030. Therefore, the market will continue gaining from significant rise in geriatric population over the forthcoming years.

Besides these, emerging trend of offering customized hair care and skincare product solutions has significantly augmented the market growth. Owing to these factors, the global phytoceramides market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the assessment period 2021-2031.

The ability of phytoceramides to offer hydration, firmness of facial skin and removing under eye bags is expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth of the market. Apart from this, antioxidant property of phytoceramides will further push demand for skin treatments and therapies.

Growth prospects are likely to remain positive for the U.S. market, driven by increasing spending on cosmetic products, robust presence of pharmaceutical manufacturers and increasing research activities. As per Fact.MR, the U.S. market for phytoceramides accounted for over 20% of global share, totaling US$ 532 Bn in 2020.

"Spurred by expansion of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, the demand for phytoceramides is forecast to grow significantly over the forthcoming years. Besides this, leading market players are collaborating with other renowned companies to gain a strong foothold in the market, says a Fact.MR analyst.

For More Information On How To Improve Your Phytoceramides Market Footprint, Request A Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5734

Key Takeaways from Phytoceramides Market Survey

Driven by increasing investment in research and development activities, the U.S. market for phytoceramides is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Germany market for liquid phytoceramides is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021and 2031.

market for liquid phytoceramides is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021and 2031. France is leading the market for phytoceramides in Europe and estimated to account for over 23% of global share.

is leading the market for phytoceramides in and estimated to account for over 23% of global share. Owing to growing geriatric population, Japan is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% over the assessment period 2021-2031.

is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% over the assessment period 2021-2031. Backed by increasing consumption of anti-aging creams, Brazil is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2031.

Key Drivers

Rising demand for sun screens and anti-aging creams is accelerating the market growth.

Increasing demand for organic and natural products is boosting growth of the phytoceramides market.

Key Restraints

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is a major factor restraining the market growth.

Gluten-intolerance may hamper demand for wheat sourced phytoceramide supplement.

Ask Your Phytoceramides Market Related Questions & Get Customized Reports

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5734

Competitive Landscape

Phytoceramides manufacturers operating in the market are undertaking acquisitions, partnerships and focusing on developing novel applications of phytoceramides in skin care and cosmetic products through research activities.

For instance, in 2021, Seppic announced the acquisition of EPI (Extraction Purification Innovation) France. This acquisition of EPI France opens up new avenues of growth for Seppic in cosmetics and dietary supplements.

In 2021, PLT Health Solutions announced that ceratiq® Phytoceramides has received approval for sale in the Republic of Korea.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are as follows:

SEPPIC

E.P.I France

Matreya LLC

PLT Health Solution

Nuojia Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Vidya Herbs

Dongguan Xin Herbs Phytochem Co., Ltd

Hunan Nutramax Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Phytoceramides Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global phytoceramides market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on phytoceramides market with detailed segmentation:

Key Questions Covered in the Phytoceramides Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for phytoceramides market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into phytoceramides demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

Phytoceramides market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Phytoceramides market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Cosmetic Chemicals Market - Natural raw materials contain no artificial additives, a trend that is expected to be the USP of all leading cosmetic chemical manufacturers in the coming years. Cosmetic companies ensure that ingredient details reassure users about the absence of harmful additives as consumers demand greater brand transparency. The ever-expanding diversity in the beauty and personal care segment is credited as the primary growth accelerator for cosmetic chemicals globally.

Skin Tac Market - The ease of use and safety of skin tac adhesive in surgeries is increasing demand for such wipes and adhesives. They are simple to use and nontoxic. They are used in the majority of hospital dressing applications. Many hospitals in the United States have expressed a strong desire for Skin Tac wipes. The United States has the best medical infrastructure, and demand is expected to rise as health issues become more prevalent. According to Fact.most MR's recent research, the Skin Tac market is expected to grow steadily between 2021 and 2031.

Skin Antiseptic Market - The European skin antiseptic market is expected to benefit from the sale of solution-based skin antiseptics. The highest revenue-generating category was accounted for by the increasing prevalence of Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) and Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs), as well as the easy availability of various antiseptic solutions. Growing R&D and focus on efficacy improvement, as well as expanding applications of antiseptic solutions, are expected to propel the segment forward in pre-operation and pre-injection procedures.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemical & materials and retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR