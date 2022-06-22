Cosmetic Implants Market to reach US$ 17.9 billion by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

With the US Cosmetic Implants Market garnering $6.4 billion and recording a 5.5% CAGR over 2022-2032, China will be able to purchase 1.3 Billion dollars' worth of beef products each year - expanding at an impressive rate within this assessment period

NEWARK, Del., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic implants market is estimated to garner US$ 17.9 Billion while exhibiting a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing support from several governments is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The industry is expected to secure US$ 10.2 Billion in 2022.

Increasing expenditure on healthcare, growing awareness about cosmetic procedures, and an increasing number of specialty clinics and ambulatory centres will further expand the size of cosmetic implants market in the future. The growing influence of social media and the rising awareness among individuals about physical appearance drive the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

As per the analysis, the dental implants segment is anticipated to hold remunerative opportunities for the global cosmetic implants market. Various developing countries are making significant developments in their budgets, thereby, offering lucrative opportunities to players in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for cosmetic implants to nearly double by the end of 2032

By product type, the dental implants segment is expected to record a 5.8% CAGR by 2032

By raw material, the polymer implant segment to expand at a 5.9% growth rate during the forecast period

The U.S market to garner US$ 6.4 Billion and record a 5.5% CAGR from 2022-2032

and record a 5.5% CAGR from 2022-2032 Market in China to procure US$ 1.3 Billion , expanding at a 5.1% growth rate during the assessment period

"Rising demand for cosmetic procedures & growing technological advancements in the healthcare sector is expected to fuel the demand of cosmetic implants market over the forecast period," says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Eminent players of the global cosmetic implants market include –

3M Company

Company Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Sientra Inc.

GC Aesthetics Plc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Straumann

Johnson & Johnson

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Cochlear Ltd.

Henry Schein Inc.

Recent key developments among players include:

In January 2022 -- Sientra, Inc. announced the acquisition of all of the assets related to AuraGen Aesthetic, LLC's novel fat grafting technology, the AuraGen with AuraClens. The AuraGen system was developed by leading researchers and plastic surgeons. AuraGen's transformative fat grafting system includes the face, potentially replacing currently available procedures using synthetic fillers with a procedure that uses the patient's own tissue





-- Sientra, Inc. announced the acquisition of all of the assets related to AuraGen Aesthetic, LLC's novel fat grafting technology, the AuraGen with AuraClens. The AuraGen system was developed by leading researchers and plastic surgeons. AuraGen's transformative fat grafting system includes the face, potentially replacing currently available procedures using synthetic fillers with a procedure that uses the patient's own tissue In May 2022 , GC Aesthetics®, Inc. announced the launch of an innovative Nipple Areola Complex (NAC). This unrivaled medical device is the answer to a well-known clinical need of thousands of women around the world. Until now, a variety of surgical techniques are used to try to reconstruct the nipple-areola complex with none providing a long-term aesthetic solution.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global church management software market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Cosmetic Implants Industry Survey

Cosmetic Implants Market by Product Type:

Cosmetic Breast Implants

Cosmetic Facial Implants

Cosmetic Dental Implants

Other Cosmetic Implants

Cosmetic Implants Market by Raw Material:

Biomaterial implants in Cosmetic Implants

Metal implants in Cosmetic Implants

Polymers Implants in Cosmetic Implants

Ceramic Implant in Cosmetic Implants

Cosmetic Implants Market by Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

SOURCE Future Market Insights