Cosmetic Ingredients Market, Growing Demand for Natural And Organic Cosmetic Ingredients to Boost Market Growth-Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients and the rising popularity of multifunctional cosmetics are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent regulations will challenge market growth. Read FREE Sample Report right now!

APAC will account for 40% of market growth. The main markets for cosmetic ingredients in APAC are Singapore, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas.

Consumers in the region are increasingly turning to cosmetics made with organic and sustainable components as they become more aware of the negative impacts of synthetic compounds like preservatives and emollients used in cosmetic goods. Vendors are being encouraged to make considerable investments in the creation of sustainable components by the demand for natural additives and ingredients in cosmetics.

Key Market Segmentation

Surfactants will significantly increase their market share among cosmetic components during the anticipated period. Ingredients used to lower surface tension in liquid solutions are known as surfactants. Surfactants have several important uses in cosmetics, including washing, solubilization, and conditioning.

Due to rising knowledge about the long-term effects of synthetic surfactants in cosmetics, there has been a steady increase in demand for naturally occurring surfactants produced from plants and vegetables, such as ammonium Laureth sulfate, decyl glucoside, decyl polyglucoside, and stearyl alcohol. Download Free Sample Report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.



BASF SE



Clariant International Ltd.



Croda International Plc



Eastman Chemical Co.



Evonik Industries AG



Givaudan SA



Koninklijke DSM NV



Lonza Group Ltd.



Solvay SA

Related Report s

Polyurethane Microspheres Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The polyurethane microspheres market share is expected to increase by USD 25.57 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Silicone Gel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The silicone gel market share is expected to increase by USD 461.88 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries France, Singapore, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and the US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., and Solvay SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Commodity chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020 and 2025

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Hair care and skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hair care and skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Hair care and skincare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Perfumes and fragrance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Perfumes and fragrance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Perfumes and fragrance - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type

6.3 Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 EFF and M - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: EFF and M - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: EFF and M - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Single-use additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Single-use additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Single-use additives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 CP and C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: CP and C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: CP and C - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 50: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 52: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 57: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 60: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 65: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 66: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 68: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.5 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 75: Croda International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 76: Croda International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Croda International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

11.7 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 80: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11.8 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 84: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 85: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

11.9 Givaudan SA

Exhibit 89: Givaudan SA - Overview



Exhibit 90: Givaudan SA - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Givaudan SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Givaudan SA - Segment focus

11.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 94: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 95: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

11.11 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Solvay SA

Exhibit 104: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 109: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 110: Research Methodology



Exhibit 111: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 112: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 113: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio