Cosmetic Ingredients Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 18.76 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.86% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Cosmetic Ingredients Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Cosmetic Ingredients Market" By Product Type (Surfactants, Emulsifiers), By Application (Perfumes and fragrances, Hair care and skin care), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Cosmetic Ingredients Market size was valued at USD 11.23 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cosmetic Ingredients Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Overview

Cosmetic ingredients refer to the many classes of substances used in the formulation and composition of cosmetics that enhance people's physical appearance. Cosmetic products are made with a variety of substances, including cosmetic lotions, sunscreen, creams, eyeliners, moisturizers, body lotions, and lipsticks. Cosmetics are made up of ingredients including water, color, fragrance, emulsifiers, lubricants, thickening agents, moisturizers, and preservatives.

These components may come from synthetic extractions or from natural sources. They are used to add anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, thickening, and moisturizing properties to cosmetic products. They are furthermore employed to improve the texture and appearance of cosmetic goods. Surfactants, emulsifiers, antimicrobials, UV absorbers, emollients, conditioning polymers, and others are the different categories of cosmetic ingredients. These are mostly utilized in hair care and skin care products, color cosmetics, perfumes and aromas, and other cosmetic ingredients.

Besides the change in the quality of living, the increase in disposable incomes enhanced consumers' purchasing power, which is what is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the cosmetic ingredients market. The market is expanding as a result of rising consumer awareness of items with multiple uses. The global cosmetic ingredients market is also being driven by an increase in demand for compounds with multiple functions. The rising need for increased adaptability and many advantages from a single product is a key element driving demand for multifunctional substances in personal care products. Therefore, during the course of the projection period, the global cosmetic ingredients market will continue to be driven by the rising demand for multifunctional compounds.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Solvay SA, AkzoNobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Wacker Chemie AG, and Ashland Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Cosmetic Ingredients Market into Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market, by Product Type

Surfactants



Emulsifiers



Antimicrobials



UV absorbers



Emollients



Conditioning Polymers



Others

Cosmetic Ingredients Market, by Application

Perfumes and fragrances



Hair care and skin care



Color cosmetics



Other cosmetic ingredients

Cosmetic Ingredients Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

