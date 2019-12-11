Cosmetic Insurance Services (CIS) Now Offering Insurance to Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Containing CBDs: Expansion of Underwriting Guidelines Enhances Exclusive MGA Program

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Insurance Services (CIS), a division of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants - a national multi-line Specialty Program Administrator and the nation's leading insurance provider to the Cosmetics and Personal Care industry - announced their ability to now offer insurance to those companies whose cosmetic and beauty products include CBDs (Cannabidiol) within their formulations.

"We are excited about this enhancement to our current underwriting guidelines. With the ability to provide insurance on this specific product class, we continue to offer cutting-edge insurance products and solutions tailored to fit the many diverse exposures that the ever-growing cosmetic industry is faced with," said Kenneth C. Hegel Jr., Managing Principal of Cosmetic Insurance Services – a division of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants.

"This new enhancement to our current underwriting guidelines demonstrates our commitment – to not only the cosmetics industry as a whole – but reinforces our dedication to the many clients we serve nationwide. We believe the capability to successfully underwrite this exposure and provide insurance on these specific products will allow us to continue to provide a superior insurance product to both our direct customers as well as our valued retail broker partners."

This development elevates the exclusive MGA Program and creates a path of continued and responsible premium growth alongside the valued insurance carriers that CIS partners with, securing CIS as the largest MGA of its kind.

About CIS:

Cosmetic Insurance Services is a Managing General Agent/retail insurance broker specializing in insuring the cosmetic, beauty and personal care industries. CIS works with companies that range from smaller start-ups to some of the largest, most established independent beauty brands. CIS is a division of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants.

For more information about CIS, a division of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, visit: https://epicbrokers.com/programs/cosmetics/

