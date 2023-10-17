Cosmetic Oil Market size to increase by USD 1.86 billion between 2022 to 2027 | The increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics to drive the market growth.- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

17 Oct, 2023, 22:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetic oil market size is expected to grow by USD 1.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics is notably driving the cosmetic oil market. However, factors such as the increasing availability of counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), source (vegetable oil and mineral oil), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Oil Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Oil Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Some of the main offline distribution channels of cosmetic oil include hypermarkets and supermarkets. The main advantage of this segment is that it enables consumers can choose from a wide range of products in retail stores based on parameters such as price and quality. Factors such as the ease of availability of products across platforms and the easy accessibility to outlets with a broad merchandise mix are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

APAC accounts for 53% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the main factors that are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in APAC include the increasing awareness among consumers about the side effects of harmful substances used in cosmetics products, such as synthetic chemicals. In addition, there is a growing popularity of cosmetic oil for the use of skincare in APAC.  Furthermore, there is a growing awareness among people regarding several skincare benefits of cosmetic oil. Therefore, factors such as the increasing awareness of healthy and glowing skin led to the rising use of a wide range of cosmetic oils in the region. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The cosmetic oil market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: AETHOS Essential Oils, AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Bramble Berry Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Farsali, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Khadi Natural, L Brands Inc., LG Corp., LOreal SA, Sanghvi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Sophim, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Uncle Harrys Natural Products, and Unilever PLC

  • View Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.
Related Reports:

The body masks market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 215.46 million

The nail polish market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,623.95 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Source Outlook

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Industrial Lighting Market size to increase by USD 3.01 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing demand from the automotive sector boosts the market - Technavio

Industrial Lighting Market size to increase by USD 3.01 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing demand from the automotive sector boosts the market - Technavio

The industrial lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 3.01 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
Home Audio Equipment Market size to increase by USD 15.49 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Rapid adoption of home audio equipment boosts the market growth - Technavio

Home Audio Equipment Market size to increase by USD 15.49 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Rapid adoption of home audio equipment boosts the market growth - Technavio

The home audio equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 15.49 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.