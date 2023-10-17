Cosmetic Oil Market size to increase by USD 1.86 billion between 2022 to 2027 | The increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics to drive the market growth.- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetic oil market size is expected to grow by USD 1.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics is notably driving the cosmetic oil market. However, factors such as the increasing availability of counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), source (vegetable oil and mineral oil), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Oil Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Some of the main offline distribution channels of cosmetic oil include hypermarkets and supermarkets. The main advantage of this segment is that it enables consumers can choose from a wide range of products in retail stores based on parameters such as price and quality. Factors such as the ease of availability of products across platforms and the easy accessibility to outlets with a broad merchandise mix are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC accounts for 53% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the main factors that are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in APAC include the increasing awareness among consumers about the side effects of harmful substances used in cosmetics products, such as synthetic chemicals. In addition, there is a growing popularity of cosmetic oil for the use of skincare in APAC. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness among people regarding several skincare benefits of cosmetic oil. Therefore, factors such as the increasing awareness of healthy and glowing skin led to the rising use of a wide range of cosmetic oils in the region. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The cosmetic oil market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: AETHOS Essential Oils, AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Bramble Berry Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Farsali, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Khadi Natural, L Brands Inc., LG Corp., LOreal SA, Sanghvi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Sophim, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Uncle Harrys Natural Products, and Unilever PLC

