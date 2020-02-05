Cosmetic Packaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

In this report, Transparency Market Research offers an 8-year forecast for the global cosmetic packaging market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the global cosmetic packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-2026. The study reveals the cosmetic packaging market dynamics in five geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period of the market.

Cosmetic Packaging Market: Report Description

The market report begins with historical trends, imports, exports, and cosmetic packaging industry outlook.It also includes the global value and volume for the duration 2018-2026.



The Y-o-Y growth is also provided for a better understanding of the market, which is further explained by the graphical representation of the global cosmetic packaging market. It is followed by market dynamics and an overview of market, which includes TMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis, and trends that are affecting the growth of the cosmetic packaging market.



The global market for cosmetic packaging is further segmented as per material type, application type, container type, and capacity.On the basis of material type, the global market for cosmetic packaging is segmented into glass, paper, plastic, metal, and others (ceramic).



The plastic segment is further sub-segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).On the basis of application type, the global cosmetic packaging is segmented into skin care, hair care, make up, and nail care.



On the basis of container type, the global cosmetic packaging market is segmented into jars, tubes, bottles, pumps & dispensers, sachets, and others. On the basis of capacity, the global cosmetic packaging market is segmented into < 50 ml, 50 ml–100 ml, 100 ml-150 ml, 150 ml–200 ml, and > 200 ml.



The next section of the report highlights the USPs of cosmetic packaging and provides information about raw material manufacturers, cosmetic packaging manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers in the market.Each section in the value chain includes some of the listed examples for a better understanding of the whole supply chain along with a profitability margin validated by the primary interviews taken by Transparency Market Research.



This point includes information about key players in the Cosmetic packaging market, along with their presence in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.A pricing analysis is provided in the report in accordance with different regions and capacity-type segments.



The prices for all capacity type segments in all regions including North America, Latin America, MEA, APAC, and Europe are provided. The USPs of the report also include a parent/associated market outlook, which is analyzed by Transparency Market Research.



The next section of the report highlights the cosmetic packaging market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2026.The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional cosmetic packaging market.



Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report (global cosmetic packaging market) evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional cosmetic packaging market for 2018–2026.



To ascertain the cosmetic packaging market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration.The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the cosmetic packaging market.



In order to provide an accurate forecast of the cosmetic packaging market, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the cosmetic packaging market is expected to develop in the future.



In the final section of the report on the cosmetic packaging market, a 'dashboard view' of the companies is provided, to compare the current industrial scenario and its contribution to the total cosmetic packaging market.Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers in the cosmetic packaging market specific to a market segment.



Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the cosmetic packaging marketplace.



Company profiles are included in the global cosmetic packaging market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global cosmetic packaging market are Aptar Group, Inc., RPC Group Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, Fusion Packaging, HCP Packaging, ABC Packaging Ltd., Swallowfield Plc, Saverglass sas, Essel Propack Ltd., Albea S.A., Quadpack Ltd, Coverpla S.A., The Packaging Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co. Ltd., HCT Group, and Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd.



Cosmetic Packaging Market: Key Segments Covered

By material type, the market is segmented into:

Glass

Paper

Plastic

PET

PP

PE

Others



Metal

Others (Ceramic)



By application type, the market is segmented into:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make Up

Nail Care



By container type, the market is segmented into:

Jars

Tubes

Bottles

Pumps & Dispensers

Sachets

Others



By capacity, the market is segmented into:

< 50 ml

50 ml – 100 ml

100 ml – 150 ml

150 ml – 200 ml

>200 ml



By region, the market is segmented into:

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Rest Of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

North Africa

Rest of MEA



