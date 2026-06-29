Cosmetic Physician Partners Announces Wave Plastic Surgery Expansion to San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Laser Center, one of California's leading multi-location plastic surgery practices is celebrating the grand opening of its new San Mateo center.

The newest addition to the Wave family is a premier destination where patients in San Mateo and surrounding communities can access Wave's renowned team for advanced aesthetic treatments, surgical expertise, and longevity medicine.

"Over the years, we've been deeply moved by the many patients across the Bay Area who have made the journey to see us in San Francisco. Our new San Mateo location isn't simply about expansion—it's about bringing our care closer to the Peninsula communities that have already given us so much." - Dr. Peter Lee

Grand Opening Details

Date: July 25, 2026

Time: 10 – 2PM

Location: 101 S San Mateo Dr, Suite 205, San Mateo, CA 94401

RSVP: https://api.leadconnectorhq.com/widget/form/1aj7cVGchrrF334iBFAC

About Wave Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Laser Center

Wave Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Laser Center is a premier multi-location plastic surgery practice with centers across California, including Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, Rowland Heights, Arcadia, San Francisco, and San Mateo. Wave offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical procedures performed by board-certified plastic surgeons, combining advanced techniques with a patient-centered philosophy. The practice is also known for its longevity and wellness programs, proprietary surgical methods, and inclusive approach to beauty.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners

CPP is building the premier platform of medical aesthetic clinics across the U.S., empowering partners to scale operations, collaborate clinically, and deliver exceptional patient outcomes.

For More Information:

Sean Walsh

Head of Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE Cosmetic Physician Partners