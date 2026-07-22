Cosmetic Physician Partners Pays Out $35 Million: Putting Cash Directly in the Hands of Its Doctors, Nurses and Employees

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP), the majority practitioner-owned medical aesthetics network spanning 75+ clinics across the United States, today announced it has paid out nearly $35 million directly to its partners, the doctors, nurses and employees who own the business, in the company's second such payout to date.

The distribution brings the total CPP has returned to its partners to more than $60 million across two rounds, and the company intends to continue returning capital.

CPP is majority-owned by the practitioners and staff who run its clinics, and the company credits its ability to pay out capital to the strength of its people. Industry-leading staff retention, consistently high patient satisfaction, and a culture built to support clinicians have produced the quality of care and operating performance that make recurring payouts possible. CPP is believed to be the first and only aesthetics network to have returned capital directly to its practitioner-shareholders, having now completed two distributions.

"This is what happens when you build a company around your people," said Dan Schacter, CEO and co-founder of CPP. "Our partners stay because they own the business and they love the work. The quality of care our clinicians deliver, and the trust they build with patients are exactly what allow us to return capital to our people with more to come."

The result is one of the most stable operating platforms in medical aesthetics: clinicians who stay, patients who return, and a culture that gives practitioners genuine autonomy and ownership.

CPP is also the only national aesthetics network of its scale with NO private equity (PE) investment in the business. The company carries low debt and has no preferred shares, every owner earns the same return, which puts the doctors, nurses and employees who run the clinics on equal economic footing with every other shareholder.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners

Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) is a practitioner-owned medical aesthetics network of 75+ clinics across the United States. CPP is majority-owned by the doctors, nurses and employees who operate its clinics and is built on strong staff retention, high-quality patient care, and a culture that supports its people. That foundation has enabled CPP to pay out capital to its partner-owners, a distinction shared by few in the industry.

For information:

Sean Walsh

VP of Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE Cosmetic Physician Partners