Cosmetic Physician Partners Ranks in Top 10% of 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Practitioner-owned medical aesthetics credits its growth to a partnership model built for the long term

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP), the majority practitioner-owned medspa network spanning 77 clinics across the United States, today announced it has been named in the 2026 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 414 among the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The ranking marks another milestone as the company continues to build. CPP is one of the only national aesthetics networks of its scale with no private equity investment in the business. The company has returned more than $60 million to its practitioner-owners across two distributions, a milestone it believes is unmatched in the industry.

"CPP was created with the belief that medspa owners should have the opportunity to build great businesses without having to build them alone. This ranking is proof our partnership model stands apart," said Dan Schacter, CEO and co-founder of CPP.

The Inc. 5000 recognition follows a period of continued investment across the CPP network, including training, infrastructure, equipment, and provider development the company says few competitors in the space can match.

For CPP, the top 10% is more than a measure of growth. It's validation that there's a different way to build a medical aesthetics company, one where physicians and teams have a meaningful stake in the business and the opportunity to grow with it. And CPP believes the best part of that story is still ahead.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners

Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) is a practitioner-owned medical aesthetics network of 77 clinics across the United States. CPP is majority-owned by the doctors, nurses and employees, and is built on strong staff retention, high-quality patient care, and a culture that supports its people.

For information:

Sean Walsh

VP of Partnerships

@[email protected]

SOURCE Cosmetic Physician Partners