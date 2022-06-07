Cosmetic Preservatives Market Records a CAGR of 5.25%| Growing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products to boost market growth| Technavio

Jun 07, 2022, 21:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Cosmetic Preservatives Market, operating under the global consumer staples market. The latest report on the Cosmetic Preservatives Market, estimates it to register a growth of USD 109.85 million, at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Akema Srl, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG AG, Chemipol SA, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Sharon Laboratories Ltd., and Symrise AG are among some of the major market participants.
The growing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products is notably driving the cosmetic preservatives market growth, although factors such as limitations of natural preservatives used in cosmetic products may impede market growth.
- Product
- Synthetic Preservatives
- Natural Preservatives
- Application
- Skin Care
- Hair Care
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
The synthetic preservatives segment will gain considerable market share in the cosmetic preservatives market. Synthetic cosmetic preservatives are in high demand due to their numerous benefits, including their widespread availability, cheaper cost than natural preservatives, and good compatibility with other substances in cosmetic and personal care products. As a result, the market sector is predicted to develop significantly over the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Cosmetic Preservatives Market report covers the following areas:
- Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size
- Cosmetic Preservatives Market Trends
- Cosmetic Preservatives Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products as one of the prime reasons driving the Cosmetic Preservatives Market growth during the next few years.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetic preservatives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cosmetic preservatives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cosmetic preservatives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic preservatives market vendors
Cosmetic Preservatives Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 109.85 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.52
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, France, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Akema Srl, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG AG, Chemipol SA, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Sharon Laboratories Ltd., and Symrise AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for personal products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Synthetic preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Synthetic preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Synthetic preservatives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Natural preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Natural preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Natural preservatives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Skin care
- 6.2 Hair care
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Akema Srl
- 11.4 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- 11.5 BASF SE
- 11.6 BRENNTAG AG
- 11.7 Chemipol SA
- 11.8 Clariant International Ltd.
- 11.9 Dow Inc.
- 11.10 Lonza Group Ltd.
- 11.11 Sharon Laboratories Ltd.
- 11.12 Symrise AG
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
