Cosmetic Preservatives Market Records a CAGR of 5.25%| Growing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products to boost market growth| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Akema Srl, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG AG, Chemipol SA, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Sharon Laboratories Ltd., and Symrise AG are among some of the major market participants.

The growing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products is notably driving the cosmetic preservatives market growth, although factors such as limitations of natural preservatives used in cosmetic products may impede market growth.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Segmentation

Product

Synthetic Preservatives



Natural Preservatives

Application

Skin Care



Hair Care

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The synthetic preservatives segment will gain considerable market share in the cosmetic preservatives market. Synthetic cosmetic preservatives are in high demand due to their numerous benefits, including their widespread availability, cheaper cost than natural preservatives, and good compatibility with other substances in cosmetic and personal care products. As a result, the market sector is predicted to develop significantly over the forecast period.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Cosmetic Preservatives Market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products as one of the prime reasons driving the Cosmetic Preservatives Market growth during the next few years.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetic preservatives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cosmetic preservatives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cosmetic preservatives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic preservatives market vendors

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 109.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akema Srl, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG AG, Chemipol SA, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Sharon Laboratories Ltd., and Symrise AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for personal products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Synthetic preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Synthetic preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Synthetic preservatives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Natural preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Natural preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Natural preservatives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Skin care

6.2 Hair care

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Akema Srl

11.4 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

11.5 BASF SE

11.6 BRENNTAG AG

11.7 Chemipol SA

11.8 Clariant International Ltd.

11.9 Dow Inc.

11.10 Lonza Group Ltd.

11.11 Sharon Laboratories Ltd.

11.12 Symrise AG

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

